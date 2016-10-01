SATURDAY'S LOCAL CLIPBOARD

FARGO—Fargo North won its quadrangular Saturday with a team score of 542, besting Grand Forks Central by seven points. Grand Forks Red River finished at 471.

The Knights' Alexis Ljunggren won the 200 IM, 500 freestyle and anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay team consisting of Lexie Pulkrabek, Emily Grosz and Ellie Pulkrabek.

Jordyn Danielson and Liddy Ohe won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, respectively, for the Roughriders, while also teaming up with Kaitlin Watson and Lauryn McLeod to win the 200 medley relay.

GIRLS SOCCER

Esko 2,

EGF Senior High 0

ESKO, Minn.—Selena Shady turned away 11 shots to capture the shutout as Esko downed East Grand Forks Senior High on Saturday.

Esko scored both of its goals in the first 11 minutes. Mckenzie Whalen posted nine saves in net for the Green Wave, who fall to 7-4-3 on the season.

"I like how we played with the exception of the first 10 minutes," said Senior High coach Jessica Bina. "We had some chances to tie it up, but we just weren't able to capitalize."

BOYS SOCCER

WF Sheyenne 1,

GF Central 0

WEST FARGO—Leonard Dunor's goal 10 minutes into the second half was the difference Saturday as West Fargo Sheyenne shut out Grand Forks Central.

Jackson Carr had seven saves in goal for the 2-8-7 Knights. Zachary Douglas had eight saves for Sheyenne.

"The scoring opportunities were pretty even,'' Central coach George DuBois said. "Sheyenne took advantage of its best opportunity, while the best we could do was hit the crossbar.''

Fargo Shanley 3,

Red River 1

Jake Reinholz had all three goals for Shanley—giving him seven in two games against Red River this season—as the Deacons scored a road win Saturday.

All the scoring came in the first half, with Bassel El-Riwini getting the Roughriders' goal. Blaiz Halverson had 11 saves for the 9-5-2 Riders. Jared Fowler had three saves for Shanley.

EGF Senior High 1,

Grand Rapids 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.—Abdimalik Yousif scored the equalizing goal with four minutes remaining as East Grand Forks Senior HIgh and Grand Rapids played to a tie on Saturday.

"They outplayed us in the first half," said Senior High coach Matt Stengl. "We took it to them in the second half, but both teams had their chances."