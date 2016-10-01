UND WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Shaw strong again in UND tie

The UND women's hockey team has been playing catch up the past few years.

Early season losses have put UND behind the eight-ball and despite late-season charges, the hole was too much overcome, ultimately costing the team a spot in the NCAA tournament.

But so far, so good for this year's squad.

UND earned a win and tie during the season's opening weekend at Mercyhurst, capped with a 1-1 deadlock Saturday afternoon in Erie, Pa.

Defenseman Anna Kilponen scored the lone goal on the power play in the first period and goaltender Lexie Shaw stopped 26 of 27 shots, allowing a lone goal late in the third period.

UND's 1-0-1 start could be beneficial to the team come NCAA-tournament selection time as Mercyhurst has won the College Hockey America regular-season title for 14 consecutive years.

The big highlight of the weekend was the play of Shaw.

The Troy, Mich., product, tabbed to replace two-time Patty Kazmaier Award finalist Shelby Amsley-Benzie, stopped 45 of 47 shots on the weekend for a .957 save percentage and a 0.96 goals-against average.

UND coach Brian Idalski said Shaw will start the season as the No. 1 goalie—and she backed that up in Erie.

UND's power play also clicked early in the season, accounting for three of the team's four goals in the series.

UND plays at St. Cloud State next weekend in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association opener.