Minnesota-Crookston turned in its best defensive game of the season but still fell Saturday, losing 28-7 to St. Cloud State in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play.

St. Cloud State finished with 363 yards offense.

UMC was led by Will Cross, who had nine tackles and a sack. Chuck Lofquist added 1.5 sacks and two tackles for lost yardage.

Adam Connette led the Golden Eagles' offense with seven catches for 80 yards. He now is second all-time in career receptions and yards at UMC.

The Eagles fell to 0-5.

Bemidji State 52, Mary 3: Bemidji State rushed for a school record 480 yards and totaled over 650 yards of offense with its win over Mary. Mary improved to 4-1 while Mary is 0-4.

Senior Gena Adams led the Beavers rushing attack with a career-high 179 yards and two touchdowns while junior Michael Washington compiled 82 yards and three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Jordan Hein added 101 yards on the ground with a TD, while also passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

Big Sky

Northern Colorado 21, Northern Arizona 18: Kyle Sloter threw for a touchdown, ran in another score and Northern Colorado held on to win its Big Sky Conference opener. Northern Arizona played without standout quarterback Case Cookus, who is injured.

Trae Riek rushed for 107 yards for UNC (1-0, 3-1). Northern Arizona, picked to win the Big Sky, dropped to 0-2 and 1-4.

Eastern Washington 63, UC Davis 30: Cooper Kupp became the Division I leader for career receiving yards, added to his D-I career touchdown catch record with two more and Eastern Washington scored seven touchdowns after halftime in rolling past UC Davis. Kupp caught 12 passes for 274 yards and 2 TDs.

Montana 43, Southern Utah 20: Brady Gustafson threw for 415 yards and 4 TDs in leading the Griz to their home win. Montana improved to 1-1 and 3-1, while SUU dropped to 1-1 and 2-2.

Portland State 45, Idaho State 20: Nate Tago rushed for 199 yards in leading Portland State (1-1, 2-3) to its home win over Idaho State (1-1, 2-3).