REGION TENNIS: Riders sweep

Probably the only person more disappointed than Davis Lawley about his season-ending injury was Grand Forks Red River tennis standout Jake Kuhlman.

"I was definitely bummed out,'' Kuhlman said. "I wanted somebody like him, some really strong competition, to play against. Going against that kind of player makes you better. I was looking forward to a heated battle in the final.''

Minus Lawley, the Fargo South junior who is defending North Dakota state high school singles champion, Kuhlman breezed through the competition at the East Region singles tournament. He swept West Fargo's Joe Beske 6-0, 6-0 in the final, capping a singles tournament in which he lost only one game in four matches.

That's par for the season for Kuhlman, who hasn't lost a set, much less a match, for the Roughriders.

"My goal was to not lose a game the whole tournament,'' Kuhlman said. "That (one lost game) kind of bummed me out. I have confidence in my ability.''

At one point against Beske, Kuhlman tracked down three tough shots, kept them in play and wound up getting the point. "Those shots would have been winners against anybody else,'' Red River coach Greg LaDouceur said. "But Jake tracked them down and would up getting the point.

"He took care of business. He's got the game, the level of play, to (dominate). He wants every point. He's so focused.''

Riders win doubles

Red River got a sweep in the regional, winning the team title, Kuhlman taking first at singles and Daniel Pierce and Kaden Johnson winning doubles. They beat Fargo North's Ben Swanson and Logan Strand 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

Prior to the regional, Pierce and Johnson had played together in doubles only twice this season. "He asked me if I wanted to play in doubles with him and I said, 'Why not?,' '' Johnson, a freshman, said. "I thought it would be fun. He's a great doubles player.''

Johnson and Pierce, a senior and defending state doubles champion, didn't lose a set in four tournament matches.

"If you're a good doubles player, you should be able to play with anybody,'' LaDouceur said. "It's all about communication in doubles. They did that well. Kaden hits the ball well and keeps it in play. Daniel is a big hitter at the net. That (combination) puts a lot of pressure on opponents.''

Pierce, who missed much of the season due to an injury, said he didn't consider playing singles.

"I'm a better doubles player,'' the senior said. "And with Jake in the singles bracket, I knew I wasn't going to win it.''

The top eight singles and doubles finishers advance to the state tournament, which begins Thursday in Grand Forks. Other local state qualifiers were:

Red River: Simon Murphy (seventh) in singles and, in doubles, Prem Thakker-Gavin Loscheider (fifth);

Grand Forks Central: Gary Wu (fifth) and Kyle Stauss (sixth) in singles and, in doubles, Noah Cieklinski-James Votava (fourth) and Gunnar Gibbs-Rakeem Wright (sixth).