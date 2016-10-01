CROSS COUNTRY: A Grand Forks sweep

Karly Ackley, center, takes the lead at the start of the cross country meet at Lincoln Park in Grand Forks, ND Saturday, October 1, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Karly Ackley, strides ahead of the pack makes her way through the cross country course at Lincoln Park in Grand Forks, ND Saturday, October 1, 2016. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Karly Ackley is used to leading the pack. Ben Hutchison usually is part of the pack.

On Saturday, both won titles at the Grand Forks Invitational high school cross country meet. Ackley, a senior at Grand Forks Central who is a nationally ranked runner, remained undefeated against North Dakota opponents. Hutchison, a senior at Grand Forks Red River, finished first for the second time this season.

"Karly is one of the all-time greats in North Dakota,'' Hutchison said. "I'm only ranked third in the state.

"This race was probably more about the clock. But in bigger races, I'm trying to gun down the big guys. The competition in those big meets makes the clock easier to beat.''

Hutchison had a winning time of 16:14.5 to beat runner-up Richie Osborn (16:27.4) of Grand Forks Central by almost 13 seconds.

"It is fun to win,'' Hutchison said.

The senior led Red River to to its second team title of the season with 33 points, followed by West Fargo Sheyenne (59) and Central (87). Red River had five of the top 11 finishers in Hutchison, Dalton Byrne (fifth), Cole Stenseth (seventh), Thomas Hugo (ninth) and Tim Dunham (11th).

"Ben's almost always in the top five in races,'' Red River coach Richard Dafoe said. "To get first in a meet, that has to be a sweet thing for him.

"His times benefit from having to chase guys. I think he could have run a better time had he been pushed. I think Ben enjoys duking it out with other runners.''

Ackley, meanwhile, ran a time of 18:15.0, easily outdistancing the field. Runner-up Jen Dufner had an 18:47.1.

"I've gotten to the point where I know what times I need to be at,'' said Ackley, who has won every race but one in which she's competed this season. "I'm aiming to hit time splits. It's racing the clock. It's less stressful, but not as much fun as having somebody running next to me. That makes me run faster.''

Central dominated, winning with 20 points to runner-up West Fargo Sheyenne's 56. Grand Forks Red River was fifth at 136. Central had six of the top 10 finishers in Ackley, Rachel Torrey (third), Alexis Roehl (fourth), Mikayla Weiss (fifth), Lauren Harrison (seventh) and Aislinn Hunter (10th).

"Karly is comfortable with a big lead,'' Central coach Sean Allan said. "That can be difficult, having to push yourself to get better.

"The highlight for us was how our team, especially our fourth, fifth and sixth runners, competed. We need them to run closer to the top 10 for the team to do well. And what's what they did today. Those three girls all ran personal-record times.''