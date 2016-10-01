Vikings guard Boone expected to start against Giants

MINNEAPOLIS—Vikings guard Alex Boone has bounced back so quickly from a hip injury he's no longer even listed on the injury report.

Boone, who was taken off on a cart in the second quarter last Sunday at Carolina and didn't return, will start Monday night when the Vikings face the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Boone missed Thursday's first practice of the week but was back for workouts Friday and Saturday. He called it "huge" having an extra day before Monday's game for his right hip to recover.

"Everything feels good,'' Boone said Saturday.

The only players listed by the Vikings on the injury report were defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd and rookie tight end David Morgan, both ruled out for Monday. Floyd recently had knee surgery and Morgan suffered a knee injury against the Panthers.

The Vikings, though, will have three tight ends available with the return of MyCole Pruitt. He hasn't played since suffering a knee injury in an Aug. 28 preseason game.

"I'm ready,'' Pruitt said. "We obviously need somebody, and I'm going to step up and be that somebody.''

Rookie safety Jayron Kearse sat out practice Saturday because of a tooth issue, but was pronounced ready to go Monday. So was fullback Zach Line, who missed practice Thursday with an injured knee before returning for the final two workouts of the week.

In the 22-10 win over the Panthers, Boone was replaced Jeremiah Sirles. Being back in the lineup, Boone called it a top priority to get the running game going for Minnesota, averaging an NFL-worst 51 yards per game.

"It's just really comes down to us as an offensive line playing better,'' Boone said. "We took tiny, tiny, tiny, baby steps last week and there are some things we did well, some things we didn't. This week, we got to put it all together.''

