East Region tennis results

singles tournament

Third place—Damien O'Donnell, Fargo Shanley, over Zach Diekman, Fargo Davies, 6-1, 6-1

Championship semifinals—Kuhlman over Diekman 6-0, 6-1; Beske over O'Donnell 7-6(8-6), 6-4

Fifth place—Gary Wu, GF Central, over Kyle Stauss, GF Central, 6-3, 6-4

Seventh place—Simon Murphy, GFRR, over Max Olson, Fargo South, 6-0, 6-0

Consolation semifinals—Wu over Murphy 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; Stauss over Olson 6-2, 6-3

Consolation quarterfinals—Wu over Jack Lindgren, GFRR, 7-5, 6-3; Murphy over Spencer Swartz, WF Sheyenne, 6-0, 6-1; Stauss over Kareem Kamel, Fargo Davies, 6-3, 6-2; Olson over Mason Urlacher, Sheyenne, 6-2, 6-2

East region

doubles tournament

In Grand Forks, Saturday

Championship—Daniel Pierce-Kaden Johnson, GF Red River, over Ben Swanson-Logan Strand, Fargo North, 6-4, 6-3

Third place—North Knewtson-Cameron Cook, WF Sheyenne, over Noah Cieklinski-James Votava, GF Central, 6-1, 6-3

Semifinals—Pierce-Johnson over Cieklinski-Votava 6-1, 6-2; Swanson-Strand over Knewtson-Cook 6-4, 7-6(3)

Fifth place—Prem Thakker-Gavin Loscheider, GFRR, over Gunnar Gibbs-Rakeem Wright, GF Central, 6-3, 6-1

Seventh place—Jonah Jelinski-Finnian O'Donnell, Fargo Shanley, over Ben Traynor-Charlie Perhus, Shanley, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

Consolation semifinals—Gibbs-Wright over Jelinski-O'Donnell 6-1, 6-4; Thakker-Loscheider over Traynor-Perhus 6-3, 6-4

Consolation quarterfinals—Jelinski-O'Donnell over Hunter Burchill-Riley Miller, Valley City, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(5); Gibbs-Wright over Ben Laber-Michael Hallquist, North, 6-3, 6-3; Traynor-Perhus over Connor Wieers-Geoffrey Youngs, Fargo South, 6-3, 7-5; Thakker-Loscheider over Kyle Toy-Tanner Hansen, Sheyenne, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

All-EDC

GF Red River—Daniel Pierce, Jake Kuhlman, Kaden Johnson, Prem Thakker; GF Central—James Votava, Gary Wu; Fargo South—Davis Lawley, Max Olson; Fargo Davies—Zach Diekman; Fargo North—Ben Swanson, Logan Strand; West Fargo Sheyenne—North Knewtson; Fargo Shanley—Damien O'Donnell; West Fargo—Joe Beske; Valley City—Hunter Burchill

Outstanding senior player of the year nominees—Kuhlman, Pierce, Knewtson

Coach of the year—Greg Unruh, Fargo North