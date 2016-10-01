PREP FOOTBALL: PCW run past Fertile-Beltrami

CLIMAX, Minn.—Polk County West's embarrassment of riches at running back became even more garish Friday.

First, straight-ahead bruiser Matt Knutson was injured on his first-and-only carry of the game, necessitating a replacement. And, the PCW coaching staff wanted to road-test usual ball carrier Paul Gapp at quarterback because of his proficiency at having a strong arm. Even with those two being away from their usual spots in the team's balanced running game, the Thunder still had a overwhelming ground attack to defeat Fertile-Beltrami 47-12 Friday in Section 8A play.

While Gapp still managed to lead the Thunder in rushing with 124 yards on 17 carries despite his two-quarter cameo at quarterback and big-play threat Pelon Pruneda added 93 yards on 11 carries, freshman John Fontaine placed himself in the running back picture by adding 112 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

"I have four starts on defense and usually only play defense," Fontaine said. "I didn't think I that I was even going to play offense. Coming in, I think I had about 74 yards rushing on the varsity.

"I was ready to play offense though. It's nice to see the players and coaches trusted me."

Gapp completed four of seven passes for 74 yards, all in the first half.

"Playing quarterback (for about a quarter) was really fun, to change it up," Gapp said. "It was my first game reps at quarterback since my freshman year. We have a lot of skill players and have freshmen able to compete on the varsity level."

The first quarter was scoreless, with the Falcons having the best opportunity. They traveled 64 yards on 13 plays to PCW's 3 before being stopped on downs. But then the Thunder scored touchdowns on their next six possessions.

PCW coach Darrin Byklum said the then-unbeaten Thunder's loss last week's to then-winless Red Lake County convinced him that they can't depend entirely on the ground game. On Friday, they rushed for 406 yards on 52 carries and threw for 74 yards.

"We knew we needed to mix things up some and get more throwing into in the picture," Byklum said. "(The loss) last week was a good indicator that we needed to throw more to be competitive in our section."

But the ground attack won't be abandoned, especially with Fontaine's debut on offense..

"He was a freshman who was making senior plays," Byklum said.

PCW improved to 4-1 while the Falcons fell to 1-4.