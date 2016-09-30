LOCAL CLIPBOARD

Grand Forks Red River senior Jake Kuhlman won a pair of matches by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores to reach the semifinals of the East Region singles tournament on Friday.

Kuhlman will play Zach Diekman of Fargo Davies in the semifinals this morning.

A pair of doubles teams from Grand Forks also reached the semifinals.

Red River's top team of Daniel Pierce and Kaden Johnson won two matches Friday, dropping only two games in the process. They will take on Central's James Votava and Noah Cieklinski, who won a pair of straight-set matches on Friday.

The state tournament is next weekend in Grand Forks.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Valley City 3,

GF Central 0

The Valley City Hi-Liners downed Grand Forks Central 25-16, 25-13, 25-14 on Friday. The loss dropped Central to 0-11 in the Eastern Dakota Conference.

Valley City's Reagan Ingstad led the Hi-Liners with 29 kills and four aces. Macy Olstad assisted with 12 kills and two aces.

Willow Rynestad and Destinee Miller each posted two aces for the Knights, while Korri Gust had six kills and 15 digs.

BOYS SOCCER

EGF Senior High 4,

Hibbing 3

HIBBING, Minn.—Abdimalik Yousif scored a goal and dished out two assists to lead East Grand Forks Senior High to a 4-3 win over Hibbing on Friday.

Hibbing jumped out to an early lead scoring in the second minute, but Senior High answered back with a pair of goals to take the lead going into half.

"We started out a little rough," "We bounced back well and at the end of the game outworked them to get the win."

Senior High plays at Grand Rapids today.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UND 3, Eastern Washington 1

CHENEY, Wash.—Faith Dooley had a match-high 10 kills to lead UND to a 27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-21 win over Eastern Washington.

Sydney Griffin added 32 assists for UND, which has now won four of its last five.

UND hosts Sacramento State and Portland State next weekend.