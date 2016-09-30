Rodon fans 10, White Sox hand Twins 103rd loss

Sep 30, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier (21) avoids a wild pitch thrown by Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Tyler Duffey (56) (not pictured) as Minnesota Twins catcher John Ryan Murphy (12) looks on during the first inning at U.S. Cellular Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO—Carlos Rodon struck out 10, including the first seven batters he faced and Tim Anderson and Melky Cabrera each had three hits and two RBIs as the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 7-3 on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

Rodon matched an American League and White Sox record with his seven-strikeout streak, which was snapped when Logan Schafer doubled with one out in the third inning. Rodon (9-10) allowed only one hit over five shutout innings before the Twins touched the left-hander up for three runs (two earned) in the sixth inning.

Rodon scattered three hits over six innings and walked three to go along with his 10 strikeouts—the fourth time he reached double figures in strikeouts in his career.

Anderson helped pace the White Sox offense with his three hits and finished a double shy of hitting for the cycle.

The Twins, who got an RBI single from Jorge Polanco and a run-scoring sacrifice fly from Miguel Sano in the sixth inning - lost their franchise-worst 103rd game of the season with the loss.

The White Sox led 5-0 after three innings and chased Twins' starter Tyler Duffey after only two-plus innings.

The White Sox scored three times in the third on a two-run home run by Tim Anderson and a Jose Abreu RBI double, which scored Cabrera, who followed up Anderson's homer with a double.

Omar Narvaez pushed the lead to 6-0 with his first career home run on the first pitch the White Sox catcher saw from Twins' reliever Pat Dean in the fourth inning. Cabrera's RBI single—his third straight hit—in the fourth gave the White Sox a 7-0 lead.

The White Sox jumped on Duffey early. Anderson tripled before Cabrera produced a RBI double and then scored on a Duffey wild pitch. Duffey exited after failing to record an out in the third inning. He allowed five runs on six innings while striking out four in his abbreviated appearance