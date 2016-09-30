PREP FOOTBALL: TRF knocks off East Grand Forks

East Grand Forks running back Nick Derrick runs in for a touchdown in the second quarter of Friday night's game at East Grand Forks Senior High in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Five games into the high school football season, Jeff Mumm isn't sure if he categorizes his offense as a grind-it-out style or a big-play attack.

"I don't know yet,'' Mumm, the Thief River Falls High School coach, said. "Last week we had 2-3 big plays. Before that, we really didn't have any. We will run the T (formation). That's what we've had success with in the past. We went back to it last week.''

Three big plays were the difference Friday as the Prowlers picked up a 14-12 road win at East Grand Forks Senior High.

The Prowlers' first score went for 74 yards. Brayden Johnson, setting up in shotgun formation, hit Christian Larson with a pass near midfield. Larson broke into the clear and finished a 74-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the first quarter to pull TRF to a 6-6 tie.

The Prowlers went ahead 14-6 on their first drive of the second quarter, going 75 yards on just four plays. Josh Bernier's 43-yard run gave TRF a first down on the Green Wave 32. Three plays later, Noah Hawkins scored on a 25-yard run and Johnson hit Preston Kilen for the decisive 2-point conversion. Hawkins finished with 152 yards rushing.

Those two long runs and the scoring pass accounted for 142 yards—more than half of the 279 yards TRF accumulated in the game.

"Our backs have that big-play capability,'' Mumm said. "They run hard and have speed. We just have to find ways to get them out in the open.

"We're not going to go to the shotgun very often. We wanted to get some (defenders) out of the box, to open up the field. But Larson got free. We got momentum back on that play.''

Senior High took advantage of short fields for its two scores.

Jhett Pesch blocked a punt on TRF's opening possession and recovered on the Prowlers' 25. Six running plays later, Nick Derrick powered up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown.

The Green Wave pulled within 14-12 with 5:24 left in the second quarter. Bauer Brown recovered a TRF fumble on the Prowlers' 24 and Derrick scored on a 9-yard run three plays later.

"We went after the block on the punt; we thought we could get it,'' Senior High coach Ryan Kasowski said. "And we've been working on forcing turnovers in practice.

"We figured we had to win the turnover battle and make plays on special teams. We did those. But a couple of big (TRF) plays really hurt us.''

The Prowlers improved to 2-3 with their second straight win while Senior High dropped to 1-4.