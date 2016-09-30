PREP FOOTBALL: Big plays push Davies past Central

Fargo Davies had trouble sustaining any offense in the first half.

It used the big play to get the job done in the second.

The Eagles scored four touchdowns on plays of 30 yards or more in a 34-0 win over Grand Forks Central on Friday night.

Alex York scored on runs of 50 and 48 for Davies, while Andy Baer ran one in from 36 and Cameron Rheault from 31.

The game was scoreless late in the first half, when Davies popped in a touchdown to make it 8-0. The Eagles blew the game open with 14 points in the third and 12 in the fourth.

"Our first half, I thought we played pretty well," Central coach Bill Lorenz said. "We gave up a score late, then in the second half, they came out and busted a couple of big ones. We weren't able to get out of our end of the field. Field position played into that and they took advantage."

York finished with 165 yards on nine carries for Davies, while Rheault added 91 yards on nine carries and Baer had 77 yards on 10 carries.

Central, meanwhile, struggled to move the ball on the ground. Jace Carey was limited to 32 yards on 10 carries. Zach Murphy had 6 yards on 20 carries.

"They shut us down pretty good there," Lorenz said. "Hats off to them. They did a good job. Some of it was self-inflicted also. We weren't as assignment sharp as we had been in the past."

Central dropped to 1-5. The Knights host West Fargo at the Alerus Center next Friday.