PREP FOOTBALL: Sheyenne runs by Red River

The West Fargo Sheyenne triple-option offense got off to a poor start, fumbling on the first play of the game.

That was about all that went wrong in the first half for Sheyenne's offense.

The Mustangs followed the fumble with four consecutive touchdown-scoring drives en route to a 38-22 win over Grand Forks Red River on Friday night at Cushman Field.

Sheyenne, which improved to 2-2 in the East Region and 3-3 overall, was paced by fullback Jason Gaulrapp (106 rushing yards) and quarterback Keaton Mahnke (91 rushing yards). Gaulrapp and Mahnke each ran for two touchdowns and Mahnke passed for another.

The Mustangs dominated on first down, setting up manageable down-and-distance on remaining downs.

"When we do have first-down success, that makes the whole thing go," Sheyenne coach Jeremy Newton said. "We were pretty happy about that."

Red River coach Vyrn Muir agreed first downs hurt the Roughriders.

"You play right into what they want to do if you don't do well on first down," Muir said. "That was an issue."

Red River, which dropped to 1-3 in the region and 2-4 overall, actually led early in the second quarter. The Roughriders utilized a trick play, a 70-yard halfback pass from Carlos Martin to Devon Pope, to take a 14-12 lead with 11:50 to play to halftime.

The Mustangs countered with a nine-play drive, capped by a Mahnke quarterback keeper for a 10-yard touchdown run and an 18-14 Sheyenne advantage.

After a three-and-out by the Riders, The Mustangs struck quickly to push the lead to 25-14. Gaulrapp took his third carry of the drive 18 yards into the end zone with 4:22 left in the second quarter.

Red River showed signs of life briefly in the second half. Red River quarterback Parker Wenzel, who finished with 116 passing yards, one rushing touchdown, one passing touchdown and two interceptions, scored from 1 yard out with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter to trim the lead to 32-22.

Red River then recovered a Sheyenne fumble midway through the fourth quarter. The Red River offense picked up three first downs before Sheyenne junior defensive end Jaden May sacked Wenzel on back-to-back plays to kill the drive and thwart the momentum.

"We can't live out of dropback throwing the ball," Muir said. "That's not our team this year. We have to find out how to run the ball. If we get in those situations, it's not in our favor to be successful. We have to grind it out and hit the short passing game."

The win gave Sheyenne a leg up four fourth place in the region standings. The Riders and Mustangs entered the matchup tied in the standings.

"We still have tough games coming up," Newton said. "We're happy to come here and beat a well-coached Red River team. It's a great win for us."