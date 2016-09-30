Vikings' Munnerlyn loves Beckham's passion

Sep 11, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. (13) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—Vikings cornerback Captain Munnerlyn may be years from a potential coaching career, but if he were roaming sidelines as an NFL coach, he knows one wide receiver he'd want playing for him — New York Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham and the Giants visit U.S. Bank Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Monday.

"He could play for me any day," Munnerlyn said. "He's a very competitive guy. You can see it in his eyes, the frustration when they lose, or if things aren't going their way. He could always play for me if I was a coach."

Instead, Munnerlyn and the Vikings' secondary are tasked with slowing one of the NFL's top wide receivers.

While the accolades have poured in for Beckham, 23, he also has become a controversial figure. In Week 2, he was fined $36,000 for a hit on Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro, a large fine because Beckham Jr. is considered a repeat offender.

Last week, he slammed his helmet against the kickers' net in frustration during the Giants' 29-27 loss to the Redskins.

"I know a lot of people are like, 'Oh man, he needs to calm down,'" Munnerlyn said. "But you can just tell how the guy wants to win so bad. He's very competitive."

Beckham didn't play in the Vikings' 49-17 win over the Giants last season because he was suspended for accumulating three personal foul penalties in a loss to the Carolina Panthers the previous week.

This season, Beckham has caught 19 passes for 280 yards but hasn't yet found the end zone.

"We know this year he wants to show that they really missed him last year," Munnerlyn said. "We want to play against the best, and he's one of the best. His route-running ability is outstanding, and how he catches is, too. He's got great hands."

Boone practices

Vikings guard Alex Boone returned to practice Friday after sitting out Thursday's session with a hip injury that forced him to be taken off the field in a cart last Sunday.

On the team-issued injury report, Boone was listed as a "limited participant" in practice Friday. Still, with another practice on deck Saturday, it was a positive sign that Boone may be able to play Monday night.

"Fine," was all coach Mike Zimmer said when asked about Boone.

In last Sunday's game, Boone was replaced by Jeremiah Sirles. If Boone can't play or is limited against the Giants, Sirles would likely take his spot.

"We're fortunate that we have an extra day," offensive coordinator Norv Turner said of Boone's injury. "We'll see when we get to Monday. Sirles went in and played, did a nice job."

Tight end David Morgan (right knee) did not practice Friday, nor did defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd, who underwent knee surgery last week.

Briefly

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were set to induct Bud Grant, the legendary former Vikings coach, into their ring of Honor Friday night when the Blue Bombers host the Edmonton Eskimos. After starring as a three-spot athlete with the Gophers, Grant played four seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers before becoming their head coach.