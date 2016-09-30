POWERS: Ryder Cup bringing out our best, so far...

Sep 30, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in the morning foursome matches during the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

CHASKA, Minn.—Nobody takes defeat as poorly as was we Americans do. We lose big and hard and loud. We enter a state of chaos and become like circus clowns tumbling out of a sub-compact. We always seem this close to opening up the silos and launching a counter-strike.

Americans didn't care at all about this Ryder Cup thing — "Is that for most points in NASCAR?" — until we started losing. And, boy, did we start losing, three straight and eight of the past 10.

In fact, the U.S. has won only once since 1999, when team members stormed the 17th green at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., in celebration of a successful 40-foot putt by Justin Leonard. Unfortunately, Europe's Jose Maria Olazabal had yet to putt and reportedly saw his line trampled. Maybe even by Minnesota's very own Tom Lehman, who was among the most enthusiastic revelers.

"Boorish, disgusting cretins," the world press noted of Team USA. They did not mean that in a nice way.

So, U.S. golfers may be receiving some cosmic payback in recent years. Still, it's OK to rail against defeat; it helps to create a challenge, and Americans do challenges very well. Now, it's as if we are on a quest for the Holy Grail in an effort to get the Ryder Cup back. We have task forces and committees and so forth looking for ways to achieve our objective.

We also have Phil Mickelson, who two years ago formed his own committee of one and declared that the Americans were doing, well, everything wrong. From selecting the captains to pairing the players to the preparations for the matches, Mickelson noted, we were making mistake after mistake.

It was shortly thereafter, Mickelson noted, that his behind was positioned squarely on the hot griddle. It may have been the waffle pattern on the back of his pants that clued him in. It may have been the loud groans from U.S. golf officials or the collective chuckle from the Europeans.

No matter, Phil was adamant. In the two years that have followed that latest loss to Europe, he became deeply involved in the Ryder Cup process — so much so that many believe that although captain Davis Love III is doing the talking, Phil is standing behind the curtain pulling strings and levers.

For better or for worse, in sickness and in health, the 2016 U.S. Ryder Cup entry is being dubbed "Phil's team." He will get much of the glory if it wins, and probably all of the hell if it loses. As a nation, we are extremely unforgiving when we smell a know-it-all. .

Then Phil and Rickie Fowler teamed up in Friday morning foursome play to defeat Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan, one up. It was part of a shocking U.S. sweep of the first session. And it was much needed as the Europeans mounted a fierce comeback in the afternoon.

At the end of the day, the U.S. led 5-3, as the Euros took three of the four afternoon four-ball matches.

"Given the buildup over the last couple of years, the criticism, the comments, what have you, the pressure was certainly as great or greater than I've ever felt," Mickelson said. "I could have copped out and asked to sit, but that would have been a total weak move. And I wanted to be out there. 'Put me out there.' I enjoy that pressure."

Of course, if he had asked to sit, he would have received an unprecedented roasting from the media. As it was, Phil was a bit shaky early, but Fowler bailed him out with several fine follow shots (it was alternate ball) until Mickelson got warmed up.

"Certainly, I played tight," Phil said. "This guy loosened me up. That's why I wanted him as my partner. He knows what to say and when to say it. He got some of my best golf out there in the end."

The afternoon session, in which Phil did not play, was a different story. With the exception of the Brandt Snedeker-Brooks Koepka pairing, the U.S. fell behind early and often. Yet a 4-0 deficit is a real mountain, and the Americans remain in good shape heading into the second day of competition.

Meanwhile, some of us are having trouble working up a lather against the entire continent of Europe. OK, maybe we have a bone to pick with the French, or the part of Russia that encroaches onto an otherwise modern world. But who wants to see Europe take a beating? Or Asia? Or Africa? I need more specifics before getting, as Danny Willett's brother Peter might say, "jelly-faced."

With the U.S. up 5-3, this is just a friendly golf match. We may not be good losers, but we're wonderful to be around when in first place.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.