UND WOMEN'S HOCKEY: UND wins in Lisa Marvin's return

Lisa Marvin (back, center) stands with her teammates after a 3-1 win at Mercyhurst. Gracen Hirschy, Halli Krzyzaniak, Marvin, Amy Menke and Lexie Shaw stand (left to right) behind Anna Kilponen and Marissa Salo (14).

Nearly two years ago, Lisa Marvin was in a hospital bed, hoping that she would one day recover enough—after being struck by a speeding car—to live a normal life.

She had three surgeries to repair her badly damaged right arm and leg, and slowly worked her way back to normalcy.

First, it was eating on her own.

Then, it was showing on her own.

After that, it was walking again.

On Friday night, Marvin took the ultimate step: She played in a Division I college hockey game again.

Marvin, a junior forward, took the opening faceoff during UND's 3-1 win over Mercyhurst in Erie, Pa.

Marvin was on the ice for all three of her team's goals and registered a plus-1 rating as the Fighting Hawks opened the season with a win over the defending College Hockey America champions.

"You can't help but be excited and happy for her," UND coach Brian Idalski said. "It's been such a long journey to get back. A lot of hard work and a lot of effort on her own, by herself, to get to this point, so it was pretty special. Her hockey sense and her ability to see the ice and make plays is still pretty special. Great first night for her."

Lisa's parents, David and Kallie, flew to Erie to be there for her return.

Marvin took shifts at center on the first and fourth lines, while earning power-play time. She won a wall battle to spring her team offensively for one of the three goals.

Defenseman Gracen Hirschy had a goal and two assists to lead the way offensively for UND. Defenseman Halli Krzyzaniak scored once and rookie forward Ryleigh Houston scored her first collegiate goal. Senior captain Amy Menke had two assists.

Lexie Shaw was strong in taking over the No. 1 job from two-time Patty Kazmaier Award finalist Shelby Amsley-Benzie, who graduated in the spring. Shaw made 19 of 20 saves, allowing only a two-man advantage goal.

"I was happy with our effort, intensity and some of our physical play and winning battles," Idalski said. "We got a lot of people involved. A lot of people contributed and played. I was obviously happy for the first one."

UND will go for the sweep of Mercyhurst at noon today.