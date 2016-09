Sep 30, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; A view of the tee marker in the morning foursome matches during the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

KVLY announced on its Facebook page Friday afternoon that it will not air Saturday's coverage of the Ryder Cup.

Instead, KVLY will broadcast the Bison football game against Illinois State.

KVLY said it offered to carry the Ryder Cup on one of its alternate channels, but NBC refused.

KVLY will continue its coverage of the Ryder Cup on Sunday as scheduled.