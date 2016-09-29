Buxton powers Twins past Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Byron Buxton tripled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-6 on Thursday night.

Buxton delivered a one-out double in the ninth inning and after Jorge Polanco reached on an infield hit, Robbie Grossman and Miguel Sano delivered consecutive RBI singles to give Minnesota a 6-4 lead. Max Kepler's two-out single made it 7-4.

After Salvador Perez's pinch RBI single with two out in the ninth pulled the Royals within a run, Terrance Gore ran for him. With Paulo Orlando, who had four hits to match his career high, at the plate, Brandon Kintzler picked Gore off first base.

Gore was initially called safe, but after a 1 minute, 15 second review, the call was reversed to end the game.

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy had a shaky first inning. Polanco led off with an 11-pitch walk and Grossman singled to right. Duffy did not retire a batter until his 19th pitch, when Sano flied out to right. Duffy got out of the inning unscathed, striking out Kenny Vargas and getting Kepler on a fielder's-choice grounder, but needed 25 pitches.

The Royals got to Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson for a pair of runs in the second. With one out, Orlando doubled high off the left-field wall and stopped at third on Alex Gordon's line-drive single to center. Alcides Escobar's infield single scored Orlando. Drew Butera's two-out ground-ball single to left scored Gordon. It was Butera's fifth hit in six at-bats against Gibson.

After Jarrod Dyson was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Gibson retired Whit Merrifield on a grounder to second baseman Eduardo Escobar to end the inning.

Orlando again doubled with two out in the in the third, but was stranded.

Vargas doubled with one out in the fourth, but was left at third base.

NOTES: Brian Dozier, who has started 149 games at second base, was not in the Twinslineup. He is in a 1-for-30 slump. Eduardo Escobar made his first start at second base. ... C Salvador Perez, who is 3-for-25 with five strikeouts against Twins starter Kyle Gibson, did not start. Drew Butera, who had not played since Sept. 22, started behind the plate. ... OF Terrance Gore has only three at-bats, but has appeared in 15 Royals games, mostly as a pinch runner. He has 11 steals in 12 attempts and scored six runs. ... Twins RHP Tyler Duffey starts Friday in Chicago as the Twins end the season with three games against the White Sox. ... Royals RHP Yordano Ventura starts at home Friday against the Indians.