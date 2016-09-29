THURSDAY LOCAL CLIPBOARD

Maggie Steffen led the Roughriders with 10 kills, while Alexis Brown chipped in with seven and four aces. Maddie Anderson registered six kills, one block and two aces.

The Roughriders improved to 11-1 in East Region play and host Fargo North on Tuesday.

Fargo South downs GF Central

GRAND FORKS—Fargo South defeated Central 3-1 in four sets 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21 at home on Thursday evening.

Anna Brakke led the Bruins with 16 kills and three assists, and Mackenzie Korbel contributed six kills and two aces to the victory. Taylor White led the Knights with nine kills, and Sadie McGee posted seven kills in addition to 22 assists and 23 digs.

With this loss, the Knights drop to 0-10 in the EDC standings. They will host Valley City at home on Friday.

Sacred Heart sweeps

Red Lake Falls

RED LAKE FALLS, Minn.—Sacred Heart picked up a road win over Red Lake Falls on Thursday, winning 25-19, 25-22, 25-11.

Jessica Remer smashed 16 kills, while recording a block and three aces to pace the Eagles. Kaitlyn Rudolph also hit double figures in kills with 10 and had a game-high five blocks. .

The Eagles are back in action Monday, hosting Fertile-Beltrami.

Senior High sweeps Warroad

WARROAD, Minn.—East Grand Forks Senior High downed Warroad in straight sets 25-18, 25-14, 25-15 on Thursday.

Julia Warmack tallied 12 kills in the win for the Green Wave, while setter Kayla Nelson dished out 28 assists. Haylee Carlstrom and Livia Pesch each had seven and six kills, respectively.

The Wave will host Crookston on Monday.

BOYS SOCCER

GF Red River 2,

West Fargo 1

Grand Forks Red River maintained the fourth and final East Region playoff spot with its win over West Fargo on Thursday.

The Riders have two matches remaining and are in fourth place in the league standings. The top four teams in the standings after the regular season advance to state.

Luca Gardner scored at 33 minutes for Red River and Bassel El-Rewini tallied the Riders' second goal at 72 minutes. Reed Turner assisted on both goals.

West Fargo came in as the No. 2 team in the EDC.

GF Central 1,

Fargo North 1

FARGO—Grand Forks Central and Fargo North played to a draw on Thursday, making the seventh tie of the season for the Knights.

Brendyn Lafferty opened the scoring for the Knights in the fourth minute, while Garrett Krom scored the equalizer 33 minutes later.

"It was a real back and forth game," said Central coach George DuBois. "There was a lot of physicality towards the end of the game with both teams trying to push for the win."

GIRLS SWIMMING

Fargo South Invitational

FARGO—Grand Forks Central and Grand Forks Red River swam in the Fargo South Invitational on Thursday.

The Knights defeated the Bruins 90-81, while the Roughriders fell 98-68. Central was led by Lexi Ljunggren, who won the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and championed the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

The Roughriders were led by Lauryn MacLeod, who won the 200 freestyle and helped the 400 freestyle relay take first.

PREP FOOTBALL

Red River plans

50-year reunion

Grand Forks Red River is holding a football reunion in conjunction with its football game against West Fargo Sheyenne at 7 p.m. today at Cushman Field.

This is the 50th season of Red River football. At approximately 15 minutes before game time, past Red River football players will be introduced in groups by decade. "The public address announcer will highlight things that happened by decade,'' Red River football coach Vyrn Muir said.

Muir said he isn't sure who or how many former Roughriders will attend. He's hoping at least 50 to 60 former athletes will be there.

"We put this out on a Facebook page and we've relied on people spreading this by word of mouth,'' Muir said. "Whatever happens happens.''