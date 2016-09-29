UND WOMEN'S HOCKEY: It's Lexie Shaw's turn in net for UND

UND's Lexie Shaw prepares for a goal attempt by Bemidji State University during the 2nd period of Saturday's game at the Ralph Engelstad Arena. Photo by Nick Nelson for the Grand Forks Herald.

In the past four years, Shelby Amsley-Benzie started 110 games in goal for UND.

She had 67 wins, 22 shutouts and two Patty Kazmaier Award finalists selections.

Amsley-Benzie was the steady hand and the rock for a UND squad that went through its ups and downs during that span. Although it was hard to know which Fighting Hawks team would show up some weekends, it was easy to know that UND's goaltending would give it a shot.

But Amsley-Benzie is gone.

She graduated in the spring, leaving the No. 1 goaltender job open.

It's now Lexie Shaw's turn.

The goaltender from Troy, Mich., will get the start at 6 p.m. tonight as UND opens the regular season against Mercyhurst in Erie, Pa.

Shaw, a senior, has made 28 career collegiate starts—she's 12-11-3 with a .910 save percentage and a 2.08 goals-against average—but this will be her first as the No. 1 goalie on the team.

"Physically, she's ready," UND coach Brian Idalski said. "I think she's come in with the mindset that it's her job. She's going to have the opportunity to make it her job. It's a little easier starting Friday with the mindset that if she plays well, she's going to have the chance to get both games, as opposed to waiting to see what happens.

"Shelby earned that right. Shaw has the opportunity off the hop, but Campbell is going to push."

Idalski is referring to redshirt freshman goalie Kristen Campbell, who practiced with the team a year ago.

Shaw does have a strong pedigree.

She made the U.S. Under-18 team and won a silver at Worlds. She also has been invited to USA Hockey's national goaltending camp.

Campbell, of Brandon, Man., will start as the No. 2.

"We're going to get her games," Idalski said. "I haven't decided when that is or what it looks like."

Winnipeg product Annie Chipman will be the No. 3 goalie and Bismarck's Kennedy Blair will redshirt this season.

Marvin's return

UND junior forward Lisa Marvin is expected to make her return to the ice this weekend.

Marvin hasn't played since being hit by a car nearly two years ago. She had three surgeries and lengthy rehab to get back to action.

Idalski said that she will play this weekend against Mercyhurst.

"The fact that she's going to have an opportunity to compete and play ice hockey, that's pretty cool," Idalski said.

Idalski said that he hopes to work Marvin into the power play this season.

"Mentally, she sees the ice really well and she can make some plays with the puck," Idalski said.

Offense a work in progress

UND's biggest question mark heading into tonight's nonconference showdown is the scoring.

With the graduation of four of the team's top six scorers—Meghan Dufault, Becca Kohler, Layla Marvin, Sam Hanson—offense may be a work in progress.

UND hopes to lean on freshmen Ryleigh Houston and Emma Nuutinen, while getting more production from sophomores like Vilma Tanskanen, Charly Dahlquist, Rebekah Kolstad and Dorci Medgyes.

"There will be a transition," Idalski said. "I don't know if we're going to have as many three- or four-pass goals, but we sure will have more gritty, grinding, traffic, crashing-the-net type of goals. It will be interesting to see how that transition goes.

"We lost a lot of good players. It's hard to replace them with freshmen. But we're pretty excited about our younger group and what they're going to bring. It's just going to take them some time."