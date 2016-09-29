COLLEGE HOCKEY: Section 8A alums ready for college debuts

They played against each other for years in Minnesota Section 8A.

Now, they'll do it in the best conference in women's college hockey.

Former high school rivals Haley Mack of East Grand Forks, Briana Jorde of Thief River Falls, Patti Marshall of Thief River Falls and Demi Gardner of Warroad will begin their college careers this weekend in different spots.

Mack and Jorde will play for former Green Wave coach Jim Scanlan at Bemidji State. Scanlan had a front-row seat to their high school battles and signed them when he got to Bemidji.

Marshall will play for two-time defending national champion Minnesota.

And Gardner will play for coach John Harrington, a Miracle on Ice Olympic gold medalist, at Minnesota State-Mankato.

The four Section 8A rookies will join other area players—Warroad's Kayla Gardner and Lisa Marvin at UND, Grand Forks' Shelby Brossart and Warroad's Lynn Astrup at Minnesota Duluth and Fargo's Alex Woken at Minnesota—in the league that has won 15 of the 16 national title sponsored by the NCAA.

Some of them may play big roles right away, too.

Mack, who led the Green Wave to a couple of state tournaments, has an opportunity to step into the lineup because Bemidji State lost four of its top five forwards from last season's team.

"I coached Haley Mack in high school and seeing her development from then to now has been pretty apparent," Scanlan said. "Just in the short time we've been on the ice, she's extremely tenacious on pucks, she has a motor and a mentality that it's her puck all the time.

"She has the ability to score. Some players have that ability to find a hole here or there. She's an extremely fast player. It's an extremely challenging league for a freshman to step into, but I like her determination and the way she goes after pucks."

Jorde will have to earn her time as the Beavers return several blue liners.

While Minnesota also has a lot of highly talented players returning on defense, Marshall may be able to work her way in early.

"Patti is someone who was the captain of the U18 team," Gopher coach Brad Frost said. "She really anchored the U18 team. She was a three-year player on it. She has lots of experience. She's somebody who is very sound defensively. She has a very mature game. She has a great first pass and has great instincts. She's able to contribute offensively."

Gardner hasn't been on the ice much for Minnesota State-Mankato early this season because of injuries, but Harrington likes her potential.

"I think she has the ability to score," Harrington said. "She understands scoring. We need that. Showing the ability to score and doing it in this league is a totally different thing, but she has shown some of that ability. She had some injuries last year that kept her from having the year she was expecting.

"She brings some size. She brings a little bit of an edgy game. Those are things we're looking for out of her."