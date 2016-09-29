PREP CROSS COUNTRY Senior High captures title

Roseau's Ellie Nelson comes in second at ThursdayÕs meet at the Valley Golf Course in East Grand Forks. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Crookston's Katherine Geist races during the East Grand Forks meet at at the Valley Golf Course in East Grand Forks. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Thief River Falls Jerzie Finstad makes the final stretch at the East Grand Forks varsity meet at the Valley Golf Course in East Grand Forks. Finstad took first with a time of 19:26. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

East Grand Forks Marin Garrett crosses the finish line coming in fourth place during the East Grand Forks meet at at the Valley Golf Course in East Grand Forks. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Sunny and 64 degrees with a slight breeze makes for a beautiful day. It makes for an even better cross country meet as East Grand Forks Senior High hosted its invitational Thursday at Valley Golf Course.

"It was a great day for spectators," said Senior High coach Kristy Aune. "We did really well today; we ran last Saturday in Milaca and had a high speed workout on Tuesday, so I think everyone came in today prepared."

Senior High wasn't a generous host, however, as the Green Wave won the girls competition with a team score of 45 and had three runners crack the top 10 in the individual results.

Leading the way for the Wave was eighth-grader Marin Garrett, who ran the course in 20 minutes, 56.7 seconds to finish fourth.

"I think it was key we brought up eighth-grader Quincie Floden," added Aune. "She has been winning all the junior high meets and was our fifth runner today. She did a great job."

Jerzie Finstad of Thief River Falls continued her dominance by winning the girls race in 19:26.2, 33 seconds faster than second-place finisher Ellie Nelson of Roseau.

"I didn't feel too good, so I'm happy with how I ran," said Finstad. "I do my best when there isn't a lot of wind and when it is hot, so weather like today is my favorite weather to run in."

Ada-Borup's Christian Sterton won the boys title in 17:22.1 while also leading the Cougars to a first place finish in the team competition.

Senior High was paced by Cole Nowacki, who finished third with a time of 17:41.3, a personal best for the freshman.

"This is one of the few courses we run on that has an incline to it," said Nowacki. "We are used to running on a lot of fishbowl courses that are flat, so it was cool to run my PR here. It was a nice day and the cool temperature made it easy to breathe."