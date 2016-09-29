PREP CROSS COUNTRY Senior High captures title
Sunny and 64 degrees with a slight breeze makes for a beautiful day. It makes for an even better cross country meet as East Grand Forks Senior High hosted its invitational Thursday at Valley Golf Course.
"It was a great day for spectators," said Senior High coach Kristy Aune. "We did really well today; we ran last Saturday in Milaca and had a high speed workout on Tuesday, so I think everyone came in today prepared."
Senior High wasn't a generous host, however, as the Green Wave won the girls competition with a team score of 45 and had three runners crack the top 10 in the individual results.
Leading the way for the Wave was eighth-grader Marin Garrett, who ran the course in 20 minutes, 56.7 seconds to finish fourth.
"I think it was key we brought up eighth-grader Quincie Floden," added Aune. "She has been winning all the junior high meets and was our fifth runner today. She did a great job."
Jerzie Finstad of Thief River Falls continued her dominance by winning the girls race in 19:26.2, 33 seconds faster than second-place finisher Ellie Nelson of Roseau.
"I didn't feel too good, so I'm happy with how I ran," said Finstad. "I do my best when there isn't a lot of wind and when it is hot, so weather like today is my favorite weather to run in."
Ada-Borup's Christian Sterton won the boys title in 17:22.1 while also leading the Cougars to a first place finish in the team competition.
Senior High was paced by Cole Nowacki, who finished third with a time of 17:41.3, a personal best for the freshman.
"This is one of the few courses we run on that has an incline to it," said Nowacki. "We are used to running on a lot of fishbowl courses that are flat, so it was cool to run my PR here. It was a nice day and the cool temperature made it easy to breathe."