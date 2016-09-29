Crazy fans, team play: Why the Ryder Cup isn't 'just golf'

Sep 29, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; An overall view of the fans during Opening Ceremony for the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 29, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; A group of USA fans waits for the start of the Opening Ceremony for the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

CHASKA, Minn.—You can dress up, sing songs, jeer and even scream — sometimes even when there is golf being played.

The Ryder Cup, which starts Friday at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, is not a typical golf tournament, with hushed oohs followed by gentile golf-claps.

It's loud, rowdy and sometimes pushes its own looser limits of etiquette. Partisan fans sing songs to rally their side, reminiscent of a European soccer match, while throngs of spectators crowd together in proximity usually reserved for the Minnesota State Fair.

This is evident in how they act, talk and sometimes even how — and when — they swing.

Best example: 2012, Medinah Country Club outside Chicago. European Ian Poulter goaded European fans to start cheering as he teed up on the first hole. American fans soon responded, and a cacophony of cheers overlaid by chants of "USA!" was the soundtrack as Poulter hit.

The unprecedented spectacle was repeated moments later — and louder — as American Bubba Watson whipped the home crowd into a frenzy, and swung away.

The Ryder Cup isn't individual golf, it's team golf, with trans-Atlantic bragging rights at stake: Twelve of the best American players against 12 of the best European players. The golf itself is played in formats that demand teammates to strategize and cooperate.

There's home-field advantage for the U.S., which told groundskeepers how to lay out the course. And then there's the crowds, which can rattle the players, many acknowledge.

Already this week, there have been scenes that just don't happen anywhere else in golf. On Thursday, heckler David Johnson became an instant folk hero after European players brought him in from the crowd and bet him $100 he couldn't hit a 12-foot putt the pros had just missed. It was a potential public shaming of a hometown heckler, but Johnson, from Mayville, N.D., drained it.

It was a fitting bookend to a more awkward situation, when European golfer Danny Willett found himself apologizing to the entire host nation this week after his brother wrote an article calling American golf fans "cretins," and worse. On Thursday, Willett said he'd only had a few heckles thus far but was ready for a level of spirited jeering.

"I don't think anyone ever came to America, any of the European lads, and thought it was going to be a walk in the park," Willett said. "There's some pretty rowdy American fans every Ryder Cup. That's the nature of the beast; that's what happens. Same when the guys come to Europe. Obviously, the European spectators are more behind the European Team. That's how it works. At the same time, you don't mind the odd bit of heckling, but hope it doesn't go too far."

As thousands of spectators spread out over Hazeltine's sun-drenched, rolling hills for the pomp of Thursday afternoon's opening ceremonies, event co-host and Twin Cities resident Michelle Tafoya said it plainly: "This is the most epic event in golf."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.