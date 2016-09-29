Team USA leading off Friday matches with fiery Patrick Reed

Sep 29, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed read the green on 18 during a practice round at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

CHASKA, Minn.—Justin Rose will hit the first shot of the 41st Ryder Cup.

Rose and Henrik Stenson will pair up for the Europeans in Friday's first foursomes match against Team USA's Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed.

U.S. captain Davis Love III said it was an easy decision to send the fiery Reed and calm Spieth out together in the 7:35 a.m. opening match.

"Our most fired-up guy (Reed) is going to be in front of the most fired-up crowd maybe in the history of golf," Love said. "So that's a good start."

Here are Friday morning's pairings:

7:35 a.m.—Patrick Reed-Jordan Spieth (U.S.) vs. Justin Rose-Henrik Stenson (E)

7:50 a.m.—Rickie Fowler-Phil Mickelson (U.S.) vs. Rory McIlroy-Andy Sullivan (E)

8:05 a.m.—Zach Johnson-Jimmy Walker (U.S.) vs. Sergio Garcia-Martin Kaymer (E)

8:20 a.m.—Dustin Johnson-Matt Kuchar (U.S.) vs. Thomas Pieters-Lee Westwood (E)

Players alternate shots in foursome matches. Friday's afternoon matches is a four-ball format in which each golfer plays his own ball throughout the hole. Pairings for those matches will be announced at the conclusion of Friday's foursome matches.

Rose and Stenson were involved in an epic final-round duel at the Olympics last month in Brazil, with Rose winning the gold medal on the final hole, relegating Stenson to a silver medal. Rose said Thursday he and Stenson have agreed he will lead off Friday.

They were 3-0 as a team at the 2014 Ryder Cup.

"We get along really well. We've lived in the same neighborhood for a number of years," Rose said. "Got very similar games statistically and style-wise, and we hit the ball similar distances, have similar attributes."

Reed and Spieth are longtime buddies who went 2-0-1 as a team in 2014.

"I think I might want to watch that match right off the bat," Love said.

The eight U.S. players going out Friday morning have a career record of 8-15-10 in Ryder Cup foursome matches, something that doesn't concern Love.

"We're not looking at past records," he said. "We're looking at tomorrow morning."

Not playing for the U.S. are J.B. Holmes, Brooks Koepka, Ryan Moore and Brandt Snedeker. Sitting out the morning session for Europe are Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Danny Willett and Chris Wood.

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.