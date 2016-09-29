UND HOCKEY: The Ralph sold out for exhibition game

Ralph Engelstad Arena is sold out for Saturday night's exhibition game against the University of Manitoba.

It is the first time that UND has sold out for a preseason exhibition game since The Ralph opened in 2001.

There's good reason for it.

UND won the national championship in the spring and it is raising the banner to the rafters before the game. It is the first time UND has won a national championship since the opening of The Ralph.

The arena was sold out for the event last week, and when ticket returns opened up to the public Thursday, they also went quickly.

The previous high attendance for a preseason exhibition is 11,576 in 2011. Capacity is 11,634. The lowest attendance for a preseason exhibition in The Ralph is 9,633.

UND opens the regular season on Oct. 7 against Canisius.