UND HOCKEY: The Ralph to sell national championship ice

Ralph Engelstad Arena is selling the ice that the team skated on during its 2015-16 national championship season.

Beginning Saturday, vials of ice—now turned to water—will be sold at the Sioux Shop for $39.23. The vials come in a customized box that lists off the season's accomplishments—Penrose Cup champions, NCAA national champions, 34-6-4 record.

Each box is individually numbered.

There are only 1,000 available.

They will go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday before the team's first exhibition game against the University of Manitoba. For the first day, they will be available in the Sioux Shop store only. If any are still available on Sunday, they will go on sale online.

Sioux Shop manager Jason Carlson said the idea came from Ralph Engelstad Arena marketing manager Garth Wiedrich, who recalled the Chicago Blackhawks doing the same thing for one of their Stanley Cup champion teams.

When the ice came out of the main rink in The Ralph, Carlson shoveled a few pieces into buckets. After it melted, the ice was moved from the bucket to the vial with a baster. The color of the water in each vial is a little bit different depending on how much paint is in it.

The Ralph took photos and video of the process to prove its legitimacy.

UND won the national championship with a 5-1 win over Quinnipiac in the NCAA Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla. It was the school's eighth national championship.

UND will raise its national championship banner Saturday night.