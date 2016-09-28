AREA NOTEBOOK: Hart leaving mark in Cardinals' record book

Madi Hart is leaving her mark in one of North Dakota's most tradition-rich Class B volleyball programs.

The senior is on course to set three career records at Langdon-Munich-Edmore, a program that has made 16 state tournament appearances—more than any other Class B school in the state—and won three B state titles.

Hart, a two-time all-state selection, has more than 2,000 digs, 500 service aces and 1,500 kills. "There's nobody else with that kind of stat line in our program,'' Cardinals coach Rich Olson said.

Hart holds the L-E-M record for career sets played (549). With 513 aces, Hart is six shy of breaking the record of 518 career service aces by 2000 graduate Jacki Hansel. No other Cardinal has more than 400 aces. "When Jacki graduated, I said I didn't think that record would ever fall,'' Olson said.

With 2,065 digs, the senior trails only older sister McKenzie Hart (2,113) on the Cardinals' career list. Fourth in L-E-M digs is oldest sister Taylor. Madi Hart has 1,534 career kills, which is fourth on the L-E-M records list.

"Madi has just been a steady standout, a great all-around player,'' Olson said. "When we need a big kill in a pressure situation, she always wants the ball. She's not real big for a middle hitter, but she's a playmaker.''

Bagley defense stingy

Bagley allowed football opponents an average of only 17.6 points a game in the 2014 season. That dropped to 15.6 a game last season, when the Flyers allowed 20 or more points in only three games.

Bagley saw opportunities to be even stingier this season. Some changes were made. The result is the 2-2 Flyers have a 13.0 defensive average and haven't given up more than 16 points in a game.

"We'd been more aggressive, more blitz happy in the past,'' Bagley coach Brandon Schwegel said. "But we also were out of position and giving up more big plays. Now we're giving up fewer big plays.''

There haven't been wholesale changes. Bagley still lines up in a 4-4 defensive front. Instead, Schwegel said, there were tweaks to make it more of a team-oriented defense. There is more swarming to the ball.

"We're playing better sound, fundamental defense. We're tackling well,'' Schwegel said.

Josh Dukek (48 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries), Ben Thoma (42 tackles, 2 interceptions) and Lavan Culkins (30 tackles) have been the top playmakers.

"Now we need to score a few more points,'' said Schwegel, whose team averages 22 points. "We've had some chances in the red zone. But we've had drives stall.''

Lake of the Woods changes

This has been an evolving football season for Lake of the Woods.

At the team's preseason meeting on Aug. 1, only seven players attended. "We were wondering if we'd have a team. At that point, we weren't sure,'' Lake of the Woods coach Bob Laine said.

With some recruiting, numbers increased. But Lake of the Woods forfeited its first game because several players were academically ineligible.

In the meantime, after the low early turnout, the school in early August applied for a co-op with nearby Rainy River that was approved by the Minnesota State High School League. "We told (MSHSL officials) if they wanted us to have a team, because of our low numbers, we had to do this,'' LOW athletic director Brian Novak said.

Results were twofold. The team's numbers surpassed 20 athletes. But because enrollment numbers increased with the co-op, Lake of the Woods will remain 9-man in the regular season but will play 11-man in the playoffs. Novak said they aren't sure yet if they'll be in Class A or Class AA.

"Now we actually have a little depth,'' Laine said. "I don't think it's a big deal if we have to go 11-man in the playoffs. You just have to add two tackles to the line. We'll still run our same offense.''