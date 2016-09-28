Cal Poly football coach Tim Walsh is sick of John Santiago and Brady Oliveira—the two UND running backs his team will face Saturday.

"I saw enough of Santiago last year, and I've seen enough of Oliveira on film," Walsh said. "I do think North Dakota has the best 1-2 punch in the league."

Two run-first offenses will face off in the matchup of 1-0 teams in the Big Sky Conference at 1 p.m. at the Alerus Center.

A year ago, UND beat Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo 45-21 in the regular-season finale. Santiago ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback Keaton Studsrud was 17-for-20 for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

"North Dakota is a different beast," Walsh said. "They beat us up everywhere a year ago. We were outcoached, outplayed, outschemed. I think they're one of the most improved teams in the country."

Last season, UND led 35-0 early in the third quarter. UND, playing under the nickname Fighting Hawks for the first time, picked up its seventh win of the season against the Mustangs but were left out of the FCS playoffs.

"They're one of the finest defensive teams in the league," Walsh said. "On offense, they do what they do and do it extremely well."

Oliveira's breakout game of the 2016 season came last week in a 17-15 win over Montana State in Bozeman. The sophomore from Winnipeg, typically the No. 2 option for the Fighting Hawks, took a majority of the workload and ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns, including the decisive 60-yard score in the fourth quarter.

On the season, Santiago has rushed 75 times for 367 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and Oliveira has ran for 271 yards on 46 carries (5.9 yards per carry).

"They're big and physical and play North Dakota style," Walsh said. "They have a great 1-2 punch and play whoever is rolling. We have to stop the run but also keep our eyes in the play-action game because their quarterback hurt us there last year."

Cal Poly, which knocked off No. 6 Montana last week and No. 9 South Dakota State earlier this season, has the Big Sky's top rush defense. Poly is giving up 109.2 yards per game on the ground, while UND is second in the Big Sky with a run defense average of 113.8.

Walsh said Poly has had a grueling stretch and is looking for a win heading into its bye week.

In Poly's 42-41 win over Montana in San Luis Obispo, Walsh said the field temperature was 112 degrees.

"It has been a tough 10 days," Walsh said. "Hopefully, we can weather the storm."