Sep 11, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Vice president Joe Biden prior to a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. The Philadelphia Eagles won 29-10. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Vice President Joe Biden is still riding the Wentz wagon, according to a tweet this week.

On Monday, after quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles trounced the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-3, Biden took to Twitter to urge his fellow Americans, "it's our year," referring to the Eagles aspirations of reaching this year's Super Bowl.

"Heart, guts, and poise from my guy, @cj_wentz. Huge game, strong start for the @Eagles. @DrBiden is pumped. It's our year," the tweet read.

The latest proclamation from America's No. 2 comes after Biden The latest proclamation from America's No. 2 comes after Biden urged President Obama to jump aboard the Wentz wagon after the first week of the season.

"Some of you may have seen Joe Biden at the Eagles game. He told me, 'Barack, you gotta get on the Wentz wagon. We've got a new quarterback. We've got hope in Philly,' " Obama said Sept. 13.

Obama, a Chicago native, wasn't quite ready to hop aboard as Wentz' Eagles took on the President's Chicago Bears in Week 2.

With the Eagles now 3-0 heading into their bye week, maybe it's time the president buys into what Vice President Biden is selling.

Each year, the Super Bowl champions are honored with an invite to visit the White House where they get to meet the president and vice president and, traditionally, present them with a team jersey.

And as Mike McFeely found out on his radio show earlier this week, both Eagles fans and the media have Super Bowl aspirations on their minds this season.

But with a new administration taking over in 2017, Biden just may have to find another way to meet "his guy."

Maybe he can get Barack to pull a few strings.