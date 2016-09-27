Tuesday local clipboard

Northwest Quad

CROOKSTON—Crookston won five of the seven divisions to win Tuesday's Northwest Quad. It's the second straight year the Pirates have won the event.

Crookston finished with 18 points while Thief River Falls was second with nine. East Grand Forks Senior High finished with eight followed by Moorhead with seven.

Ally Tiedemann won at No. 1 singles with a 3-0 record.

Senior High sisters Jenna and Emma Dietrich won the No. 1 doubles division.

"We had some ups and downs today," said Senior High coach Kyle Hanson. "I thought our compete level was certainly up there and that we were hitting the ball well even with a windy day. I didn't see us give as many points away. It was tough for some girls playing positions they weren't used to but they stepped up."

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Fargo Davies 3,

GF Central 0

FARGO—Fargo Davies swept Grand Forks Central on Tuesday, winning the Eastern Dakota Conference match 25-10, 25-16, 25-8.

Central dropped to 0-8 in the EDC and 2-13 overall.

Korri Gust led the Knights with four kills. Heather Barth added 10 assists for Central.

Kaitlyn Anderson led Davies with 12 kills.

Detroit Lakes 3,

EGF Senior High 1

Detroit Lakes received 16 kills from Hayden Gunderson to down East Grand Forks Senior High on Tuesday night.

The Lakers won 25-17, 24-17, 20-25, 25-12. Senior High dropped to 8-8.

"We made some runs but we struggled to keep the momentum in our direction," said Senior High coach Sara Schnathorst. "And they had some outside hitters who hurt us."

Haylie Carlstrom had 14 kills to lead Senior High. Julia Warmack added eight.

BOYS SOCCER

Detroit Lakes 2,

EGF Senior High 0

DETROIT LAKES—Detroit Lakes High School blanked East Grand Forks Senior High on Tuesday.

Detroit Lakes had goals in the first half from Marcus Jasken at 24:00 and Tucker Bergquist at 32:00.

Senior High goalie Blake Felch ended with seven saves while Detroit Lakes' Zach Leeb had five.

"We came and played pretty flat," said Senior High coach Matt Stengl. "They (Detroit Lakes) took it to us in the first half. We had a couple of breakaways but we couldn't find the back of the net. They deserved the win."

BRIEFLY

Prep volleyball: A high school volleyball coach has been suspended, and parents say it's for throwing a ball at a player. According to a letter from the Grafton School District, Krysten Stutlien is being reprimanded for neglect of duty for failure to conduct practice in accordance with school policy last week. The letter does not go into detail about the incident, though several people told WDAZ-TV that Stutlien threw a volleyball at one of her players and it was caught on camera. When asked about the incident, Grafton superintendent Jack Maus confirmed the suspension but said for legal reasons he would not turn over the tape. He also downplayed the seriousness of the incident.

Men's golf: UND freshman Patrick Traynor took third place at the Derek Dolenc Intercollegiate after shooting an even-par score of 213 in just his second collegiate tournament in Madison, Ill.. Traynor's total marks just the eighth time a Fighting Hawk has shot even-par or better in a 54-hole tournament during the program's Division I era (since 2008-09). He wrapped up his final round with a 72 (+1) and was seven shots off the pace set by medalist Jack Knoesel (206; -7) of Missouri State, which won the meet.. UND finished 11th.

Girls soccer: East Grand Forks Senior High played visiting Detroit Lakes to a 1-1 tie Tuesday. Kora Jordheim's team-leading ninth goal of the season pulled the Green Wave into a 1-1 tie six minutes into the second half. "I like how we came back after being down. I think we really gave them some pushback,'' Senior High coach Jessica Bina said.

Girls volleyball: Jessica Remer had 13 kills and Madeline Mitzel 10, leading Sacred Heart to a 25-18, 25-16, 25-11 sweep of Goodridge-Grygla on the road Tuesday. Hannah Holcraft had 30 assists for the Eagles. Ashlyn Henrickson pacd Goodridge-Grygla with seven kills.