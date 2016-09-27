BOYS SOCCER: An offensive defender

The win improved Red River to 9-4-2 and kept the Riders in fourth place in the East Region with 17 points. Central dropped to 2-7-6 and, with the loss, was eliminated from contention for one of the region's four state tournament berths.

LaMoine scored on a header off a Brett Leake corner kick with 17:30 remaining in the first half. It was the team-leading fourth goal of the season for the senior, and his fourth in the Riders' last four games.

"I'm more focused on defense,'' LaMoine said. "I'm doing the same things I have all year. Things just started clicking lately.

"I've been getting some really good passes from my teammates. It was a perfect corner kick (by Leake). He put the ball in the right spot, I put my head on it and and it went over the goalie's hands.''

Offense isn't new to LaMoine. He was a forward until this season. "We needed a tough-minded defender so we moved Luke,'' Red River coach Luke Glasoe said. "And he loves it back there on defense. He seems to thrive on it.''

Red River had two other good scoring opportunities. One goal was negated by an offside and the Riders hit the crossbar on one shot. But the one score was all the Riders needed, as their defense limited Central's scoring opportunities. Red River goalie Blaiz Halverson had just three saves in the shutout.

"Our defense played a fantastic game,'' Glasoe said. "There were a lot blocked shots. And Blaiz was very composed He cleaned up some messes back there.''

Central's best scoring opportunity came in the second half when it hit the crossbar with a shot with 20:30 remaining. It was the 11th game this season in which Central has been held to one or no goals.

"It wasn't for lack of effort,'' Central coach George DuBois said. "I thought we looked better on offense than we have for awhile. We had some opportunities in the box and hit one off the crossbar. We just weren't able to find the net.''

Knights goalie Jackson Carr had eight saves.