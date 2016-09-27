PREP VOLLEYBALL: Riders in first

Red River Sarah Lancaster (20) in action at TuesdayÕs match against West Fargo Sheyenne at Red River High School in Grand Forks N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Red River outside hitter Madelyn Anderson (15) spikes the ball against West Fargo Sheyenne's Holly Wolf in the first match Tuesday night at Red River High School in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

Going into Tuesday's contest Grand Forks Red River and West Fargo Sheyenne were tied for first place in East Region play.

Red River now holds sole position after its 25-23, 25-8, 21-25, 19-25, 15-8 win over Sheyenne at Red River High School.

It was a battle of the hitters between Red River's Maggie Steffen and the Mustangs' Kalli Hegerle.

Steffen finished the night leading all players with 21 kills, two blocks, an ace and 23 digs.

"She (Steffen) has been solid for us all year," said Red River coach Carolyn Olson. "The great thing about Maggie is that she feeds off her teammates and they feed off of her. She is more concerned about the team than she is with her own individual stats. I'm happy we were able to come out with a win."

Two-time returning all-stater Hegerle also had an impressive performance with 19 kills, one ace, 23 digs and 13 assists for the Mustangs.

"She (Hegerle) is a player we can always count on," said Sheyenne coach Leah Newton. "She really got things going for us tonight from every position. I'm proud of how we were able to fight back being down two games against a good team."

Red River took set one by a narrow margin of 25-23. Narrow couldn't describe its win in the second set, though, as the Riders walked away with a 25-8 win. Leading the charge was none other than Steffen, who smashed seven kills in the Riders 15-point scoring run.

"Props to Lexi Robson," said Steffen of the Red River setter. "She's amazing and our back row did a really great job passing. There wouldn't be 21 kills without them."

Another contributor for the Riders second set dominance was Lexi Brown, who served up five aces in the run.

The Mustangs woke up from their second set nap to steal the next two sets and were led by Hegerle, who had more than a handful of highlight reel kills and snatched 11 of her 19 kills between the two sets.

The final set was a battle between the top teams in the East Region, but ultimately it was the Riders who prevailed, scoring seven of the game's final eight points.

"We did a really nice job of sticking together," said Steffen. "Our advantage tonight was our chemistry; the more excited we got the better we played. Everyone played well."

Rachel Schreiner was another offensive threat for the Riders in the middle, smashing 14 kills including the game-winning point. Robson dished out 43 assists for the 10-1 Riders, who play at Wahpeton on Thursday.

Sheyenne falls to 8-2 and will host Fargo Davies on Thursday.