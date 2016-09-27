WOMEN'S HOCKEY: UND ranked No. 6 nationally

Some of UND's best point producers are gone.

Meghan Dufault, Becca Kohler and Layla Marvin were among three of eight seniors on last season's squad.

But the expectations are not gone.

Despite the heavy turnover, UND is ranked No. 6 in the first preseason national poll.

Defending Western Collegiate Hockey Association champion Wisconsin holds down the top spot and two-time defending NCAA champion Minnesota is second.

Boston College is ranked third, Quinnipiac is fourth and Clarkson is fifth.

Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota are the only three WCHA teams to crack the top 10.

UND opens the season this weekend at Mercyhurst.

"We've got what we expected," UND coach Brian Idalski said. "We're faster. We're grittier. We're tougher. Our compete level and the intensity of practice is much higher. I've been pleased with that. At the same point, we're still implementing some systems and special teams. We have a ways to go there."

UND's top players are expected to be on the defensive corps with Halli Krzyzaniak, Gracen Hirschy, Anna Kilponen and Jordan Hampton.

Up front, UND returns its leading scorer in Amy Menke, but lost most of the other scoring.

In net, the Fighting Hawks have to replace two-time Patty Kazmaier Award finalist Shelby Amsley-Benzie.

Lexi Shaw is expected to open the season as the starter with redshirt freshman Kristen Campbell challenging.

Mercyhurst is not ranked in the top 10 but is receiving votes in the national poll.

"They're a good team," Idalski said. "They're well coached. It won't be that much different from when we opened the season against BU a few years ago, but this was the only time we could fit it in."