Zimmer: Minnesota Vikings WR Treadwell must improve to play

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (11) runs during the fourth quarter in a preseason game against the San Diego Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings won 23-10. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has barely seen the field while several other rookies are making names for themselves in the first few weeks of the NFL season.

Selected with the 23rd overall pick of the 2016 draft, Treadwell remained on the sideline in the season opener, played on only two snaps the following week and was listed as inactive in Sunday's 22-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

"He has to continue to do better in practice," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. "He's working, just biding his time until he gets an opportunity like how (Stefon) Diggs was last year. I still think he's thinking about the number of steps to take on each route and things like that, being at the right depth."

Diggs leads the team in both receptions (20) and receiving yards (325) and fellow wide receiver Adam Thielen has 11 catches for 124 yards. Charles Johnson (three catches) and Cordarrelle Patterson (two catches) have been limited in their contributions.

A lot more was expected out of Treadwell, who was the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2016 NFL draft class, according to NFLDraftScout.com. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Treadwell was ranked ahead of Cleveland Browns wideout Corey Coleman, Washington Redskins receiver Josh Doctson and Houston Texans emerging star Will Fuller.

A three-year starter, Treadwell played inside and outside in the Ole Miss offense. He recovered from a gruesome leg injury that some thought could be career-threatening as a sophomore and had his best season in 2015 with 82 receptions for 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns to earn All-SEC notice.

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin was quick to praise Treadwell out of college.

"He's going to do great things with Norv (Turner)," said Irvin, who compared Treadwell to current Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant.