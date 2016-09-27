Scott Swygman leaves behind many miles, a lot of smiles

The captain of the Delta flight headed to Omaha, Neb., on an early March day in 2003 informed us that we wouldn't be taking off from Fargo Hector International Airport. Some kind of mechanical problem, said the pilot.

Scott Swygman was sitting next to me. Upon hearing the news, Swyg growled. And growled some more, as only Swyg could do. We had only eight hours to reach Kearney, Neb., where the UND men's basketball team was playing in an NCAA regional tournament. Swyg was scheduled to call the game for the UND radio network.

Somehow, we managed to weasel our way onto the next flight and we reached Omaha by 10:30 a.m., roughly four hours before UND's game against St. Cloud State.

Swyg's growling wasn't complete. We still had roughly 190 miles to drive when we hit Omaha.

"I'll pay every speeding ticket you get from here to Kearney," said Swyg. "Step on it."

I said, "OK," not considering what tickets can do to a driving record.

So, we sailed down I-80 between 85 and 90 mph, sometimes a little faster. Surprisingly, we didn't get picked up. I dropped Swyg off at the front door at the arena and I'll never forget the sight of him sprinting up the steps with his radio gear in tow. Literally, he finishing hooking up his gear two minutes before he was scheduled to go on the air.

We had a good laugh about it afterward.

Actually, we had a lot of good laughs while we were on the road covering UND athletics for nearly two decades. And that's what helped make a grinding media travel schedule bearable.

Swyg died Saturday. With his death, we lost a radio voice that was honest, brutally honest at times. His honesty while calling games made Swyg. Nothing was sugar-coated. On more than one occasion, I remember Swyg saying, "Well, if you want to turn off this game go ahead. It's over."

Yet, he still had great relationships with UND coaches and players throughout the years.

I leaned on Swyg a lot during UND basketball road trips. Back in the old North Central Conference days, the UND men and women played back-to-back. After the women's game, I needed to file that game story by halftime of the men's game at the latest.

But I didn't miss any of the men's game, thanks to Swyg. Sitting next to Swyg, I listened to his play-by-play. It was always honest and on the mark. His voice inflection told me when to watch and when to keep typing.

Speaking of honesty, at times he also told his listeners what I was writing while on deadline. If it looked like UND would wind up losing with 10 minutes or so to play, Swyg would say, "Well, it looks likes UND will lose this one, according to what Wayne's typing." And he'd say it with a mischievous grin and chuckle.

If UND rallied and won, Swyg say, "Well, it looks like Wayne is really scrambling now." Again, with a chuckle.

A few times, when I wasn't looking, he'd add a few obscure letters to my story just for giggles.

We traveled thousands of miles together, a lot of times on bad roads or through a blizzard or two. And it always seemed there were airport hassles, like the time a security agent in Little Rock, Ark., aggressively shook Swyg's radio gear as we were about to board. "You know, that thing is worth $40,000," Swyg growled.

Through it all, though, Swyg was a kind and gentle colleague. And a professional one at that.

He just had a knack of making life on the road interesting.

I miss those days.