LOCAL CLIPBOARD: UND names women's basketball captains

The UND women's basketball program announced four senior captains for the upcoming 2016-17 season.

UND has selected Leah Szabla, Samantha Roscoe, Makailah Dyer and North Dakota State transfer Holly Johnson as its captains for the upcoming season.

"It's an exciting honor to have bestowed upon you by your peers and a greater responsibility to help maintain the integrity of the program," UND coach Travis Brewster said. "Thanks to this group, this team will have solid leadership for the endeavors that await them."

Johnson, a Minot, N.D., native, was a three-year starter for the Bison, averaging 12.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in 2014-15.

UND begins the 2016-17 season Nov. 6 against Minnesota-Crookston.