Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon (21) runs for a short gain after a missed tackle by Tennessee Titans linebacker Sean Spence (55) during the firs thalf at Nissan Stadium earlier this month. Photo by Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Despite carrying the ball just three times in the team's first two games, McKinnon is the team's top back, coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday.

McKinnon, Matt Asiata and Ronnie Hillman, signed to a contract Wednesday, form the team's new stable of running backs.

While McKinnon declined comment, quarterback Sam Bradford expressed confidence in McKinnon and Asiata, even if they've only been teammates for less than three weeks.

"I think you can use those guys in a lot of different ways," Bradford said. "I think you can pound the ball between the tackles from under center. They can both run the ball in some of the side, gun runs. I think they both catch the ball very well; they protect very well. It's nice to have the options we have with those two guys, and I'd think that we'd try to use them in as many different ways as we can."

When Peterson was suspended in 2014, McKinnon and Asiata assumed the ball-carrying duties, something not lost on teammates. McKinnon finished that season with a career-high 538 rushing yards. Asiata finished with a career-high 570 rushing yards.

"They held it down when Adrian was gone in 2014," wide receiver Charles Johnson said. "We haven't forgotten about those guys. We know they can come in here and hold it down for us."

Already, McKinnon and Asiata have drawn attention from the Carolina Panthers leading to their Sunday matchup.

"The two guys they have behind Adrian Peterson are two good players," said Luke Kuechly, the Panthers' top linebacker. "I think Asiata does a good job, he's a good, physical run after contact guy and he does a good job of holding onto the ball. He's not an easy guy to tackle. Then you look at the other side. McKinnon is a guy that if you give him the smallest crease, he's going to score a touchdown on you. He's got great speed, he's shifty, he's quick, and I think that's a good thing to have. With Adrian being banged up right now, it's a loss, but with those two guys, I think they still have an opportunity to be dangerous in the run game."

Even with Peterson out, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said his team won't plan for Sunday's game differently.

"Jerick McKinnon has proven to be a solid running back as anybody and Matt Asiata has done a nice job so it's not like they don't have players," Rivera said. "It's a good football team. ... Quite honestly, I believe on the offensive side, (coordinator) Norv Turner is going to do what coach Turner does. So it's about game planning for what he's going to do, not the individual."

Meawhile, Hillman said Wednesday he was “just chilling” in Los Angeles when the NFL season opened two weeks ago as he said he tried not to think much about being without a team for the first time in his professional career.

The Denver Broncos cut him in training camp, despite him helping them win the Super Bowl by posting a career-high 863 rushing yards in the 2015 regular season. And yet he remained without a team in Week 1.

“I can’t lie to you and say I didn’t think about it at all,” Hillman said.

Hillman hopes his experience can benefit his new team.

“I’ve been in the league five years, and I’ve seen a lot of stuff,” Hillman said. “I just came out here to help the team win and try to go to the Super Bowl.”

Coach Mike Zimmer admitted he’s not familiar with Hillman.

“I don’t know anything about him other than he signed today,” Zimmer said. “We played him last year. I have no idea.”

In the Broncos’ 23-20 victory over the Vikings last season, Hillman ran for 103 yards on 11 carries, doing most of his damage with a 72-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter. It was one of four 100-yard games last season for Hillman, who managed just three yards on five carries in the Super Bowl.

Zimmer said he didn’t sign Hillman because of that long run against the Vikings a year ago.

“I mean, the scouts looked at it,” Zimmer said. “I honestly didn’t have a lot of time to do a lot of running back evaluations yesterday.”

Hillman lost his roster spot with the Broncos to rookie Devontae Booker, a fourth-round draft pick.

He reportedly worked out for the San Diego Chargers before signing with the Vikings on Wednesday.

“I was going to get an opportunity somewhere,” Hillman said. “It was just a matter of where and when.”

He’s not sure how much he’ll play in Sunday’s game against the Panthers, the team Hillman’s Broncos beat in Super Bowl 50.

First, he said, he’ll have to learn the playbook.

“Today is my first day, so hearing the new plays can make your head spin a little bit,” Hillman said. “It’ll take a little time.”

The 25-year-old was picked by the Broncos in the third round of the 2012 draft out of San Diego State.

While Hillman said he doesn’t know any of his new teammates, he said he’s familiar with the team’s 2-0 start.

“They’ve got a lot of young talent here, and even with the injuries, they still have a lot of talent,” Hillman said. “They’re a tough team. I played them last year and the defense is great.”

Hillman said he was a fan of Peterson while growing up.

“I was in middle school when he was coming out of Oklahoma,” Hillman said. “AP is a great player, a Hall of Fame player that I did admire from afar. I met him a couple times and told him he’s a great player.”