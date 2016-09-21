She checked out the campus on Friday, met with coaches and administrators later in the day and attended UND's Potato Bowl victory over South Dakota on Saturday afternoon.

She answered numerous questions about her thoughts on the Grand Forks community and the campus as a whole, but the burning one is this: What will UND's affiliation be with the Big Sky Conference in the near future?

UND is in the midst of exploring all areas of its athletic department, including its conference affiliation. The group tasked with giving new President Mark Kennedy recommendations by Nov. 1, the Intercollegiate Athletics Committee, has discussed the possibility of moving its athletics programs to the Summit League.

That option seems to make the most sense.

From UND's perspective, it can significantly cut down on travel costs, while reuniting with longtime North Central Conference rivals.

From the Summit League's perspective, it can move to an even 10 teams and have ideal travel partners with UND/North Dakota State and South Dakota/South Dakota State.

But the Summit League doesn't sponsor football, so in order to make that move, UND would need to find affiliate membership for football in either the Missouri Valley Football Conference—home to NDSU, USD and SDSU—or in the Big Sky.

Has UND asked the Big Sky yet about the possibility of remaining as football-only members?

"We'll certainly have those conversations," Williams said while sitting at the Gorecki Alumni Center on Friday. "When you've got a new president, he should come in and identify what things work well, where to change it, and obviously, they are looking at everything. Athletics happens to be part of it. We'll continue to have open dialogue."

Have Big Sky members indicated whether they would be open to allowing UND to stay as a football-only affiliate?

"Those are ongoing conversations we're having right now," Williams said. "It's all very preliminary. We're making sure that our presidents and administrators are having those conversations."

If UND were to remain as a football-only member, two-thirds of the league's presidents would have to approve it.

UND associate athletic director Danielle Irle said at the last IAC meeting that she doesn't think other leagues will seriously discuss UND's potential membership until February. So, there may be nothing imminent coming out of next week's Big Sky Conference meetings.

"They are in a unique situation and we respect that," Williams said.