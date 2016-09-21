Media members think it will get the hat trick this season.

UND has been picked as the preseason favorite to win the National Collegiate Hockey Conference by media members that cover the league.

The defending national champion Fighting Hawks received 25 of 30 first-place votes, followed by NCAA Frozen Four semifinalist Denver (three first-place votes), Minnesota Duluth (two) and St. Cloud State.

Nebraska Omaha is picked to finish fifth, followed by Miami, Western Michigan and Colorado College.

"It's a great accolade to have, but we don't get too caught up in it," UND coach Brad Berry said. "The only poll we get caught up in is being No. 1 at the end of the year."

UND did end last season atop the college hockey world, winning its eighth national championship with a 5-1 victory over Quinnipiac in Tampa, Fla. Its 34-6-4 record was the second-best mark posted by any college hockey national champion in more than 20 years.

That dominance is likely a big reason for the expectations this season, even though UND not only lost four players to graduation, including Frozen Four MVP Drake Caggiula, but also five players to early NHL contract signings (Nick Schmaltz, Paul LaDue, Troy Stecher, Keaton Thompson and Luke Johnson).

"I think it is nice to know a lot of people have a lot of faith in our program, especially when we have 17 underclassmen," Berry said. "We have a lot of good returning players, but there are seven other top-quality programs that could be in that situation, too. Over the past few years, everyone that has been pegged at the top hasn't won."

In fact, only once in the three years of the NCHC has the media correctly predicted its eventual champion (UND in 2014-15).

Most notably, the media's pick to win the league in 2013-14—Miami—finished dead last.

"Our teams in our league are highly competitive," Berry said. "There are great players, great coaches. You could put any one of those teams at the top of the list when you look at it."

UND has won the Penrose Cup in two of the three years that the NCHC has been in existence, while finishing second the other year.

The Fighting Hawks, who will raise their national championship on Oct. 1 before an exhibition game against the University of Manitoba, will have the target of being the national champion and the preseason favorite this season.

"It's a nice accolade, but it's something we don't gauge until the end of the year," Berry said. "We feel the slate is clean again. We have to make sure there's a process to get to in order to try to win the national championship again. We really don't like to get caught up into the preseason poll side of it."