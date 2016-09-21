AREA NOTEBOOK: North Star hanging on with low numbers

North Star is playing Friday with a possible berth in the North Dakota 9-man high school football playoffs on the line.

A few weeks ago, Bearcats coach Bryan Haugen wasn't sure his team could finish the season.

North Star (2-3 overall) hosts North Border (1-4) at 7 p.m. Friday. The teams are tied for fourth place with Midway-Minto in Region 2 9-man, all with 1-3 region marks.

Haugen's team started the season with 15 players in grades 9-12. Injuries cut into that number.

"We had a meeting two weeks ago,'' Haugen said. "I'd come to the conclusion that we were probably done. We were down to 11 healthy kids (in grades 9-12). But the kids didn't want to quit and the parents didn't want us to quit.

''I wasn't even thinking about finishing the year. You always want to make the playoffs. But I thought we were done.''

Numbers were replenished when one injured athlete returned and another student joined the team. With only three seniors and two juniors, Haugen is concerned about more injuries.

"At one point it becomes a safety situation, when you have a bunch of young kids going against juniors and seniors,'' Haugen said.

Season-ending injuries to Johnny Heisler and Riley Lagasse have resulted in North Star changing its style. "That's a huge impact. They're both extremely good athletes and big playmakers,'' Haugen said. "We're doing less passing and more running.''

Looking at teams' remaining region schedules, Haugen said the winner of the North Border-North Star game probably has the upper hand for the region's fourth and final playoff berth. How long North Star can continue to play remains to be seen.

"It's week to week,'' Haugen said. "If we have more kids go down with injuries, we'll see.''

KCC offense changes

Kittson County Central attempted just two passes Friday in its 35-0 football win against Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal. That's a change from the past several seasons.

With Dylan Olsonawski starting at quarterback the last two seasons and his older brother, Drew, the two seasons before that, KCC averaged between 12 and 19 pass attempts per game. The Bearcats had quality backs, as well, but they had a more diverse offense.

The 2-1 team has thrown just 24 passes this season.

"You go with the pieces you're working with,'' KCC coach Cory Waling said. "We're still looking for our identity. Right now, that seems to be with the ground game.

"We have a handful of backs we're rotating. And our linemen are types who come off the ball strong. It's been working for us. The last few games, we've done a good job controlling the ball.''

Heading the ground game are Alex Donaldson (47-356 rushing), Spencer Billings (17-195) and Chris Holm (19-148). Each averages more than 7.5 yards per carry.

Bearcats quarterbacks Jacob Ristad (12-of-19, 78 yards passing) and Nick Johnson (3-of-5, 65) have been efficient.

Decisions for Kvilvang

Macey Kvilvang not only had to decide where, but in what sport, she would play in college.

The 6-foot-5 North Star senior verbally committed last week to play basketball at North Dakota State. Kvilvang also received basketball scholarship offers from Division I programs UND, Minnesota, University of Arizona and Boise State.

UND and NDSU also offered her scholarships in volleyball.

"It was a tough choice,'' Kvilvang said. " I decided this spring I wanted to play basketball. It was really hard because I enjoy both sports. But I've played basketball since I was little. I like the faster pace.''

Kvilvang said she decided over the summer that she wanted to stay in-state. "When I went on a visit to NDSU a few weekends ago, it just really felt like a family,'' she said. "I really felt a part of it. So it was the right choice for me.''

Briefly

Benson County senior Erin Jorgenson has verbally committed to play basketball at Lake Region State College. . . . Jana Mehus of Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page and Alicia Larsgaard of Griggs County Central were named to the Valley City Optimists volleyball all-tournament team.