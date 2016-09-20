AUTO RACING: RCS driver dies at age 23

Cory Mack races around River Cities Speedway in his No. 25 sprint car. Rick Rea for the Herald

Cory Mack, a third-generation sprint car driver from East Grand Forks, died Sunday. He was 23.

Mack raced at River Cities Speedway the past few seasons.

During his career, Mack won two NOSA-sanctioned sprint features, the first on Sept. 13, 2013, at RCS, and the second coming on July 18, 2015, at Buffalo River Race Park in Glyndon, Minn.

He also won the Tyler Fedyk Memorial at Nodak Speedway in Minot on Sept. 6, 2015.

His final two races of this season came July 21 in Ada, Minn., and at RCS on July 22. He finished second in Ada and third at RCS.

His brother, Casey, wrapped up his first RCS season points title last week.

He grew up in a racing family. His grandfather, Don Mack, is in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and his dad, Todd, was one of the dominant drivers in the Upper Midwest in the 1980s.

During the World of Outlaws first appearance in Grand Forks this season, Mack posted the fastest qualifying time among RCS regulars.

His time was 10.306 seconds. In the 40-lap feature, he finished 11th.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks.