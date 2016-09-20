LOCAL CLIPBOARD

Walker-H-A 2

Sara Hulteng led the Green Wave with two goals, while Kora Jordheim, Grace Beck, Sydney Hjelle and Chloe Torgerson each notched one. Mckenzie Whalen posted four saves in net for the 7-1-2 Wave.

BOYS SOCCER

EGF Senior High 6,

Walker-H-A 1

WALKER, Minn.—Abdimalik Yousif had two goals and one assist in East Grand Forks Senior High's win over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Tuesday.

The Green Wave scored four of their six goals in the first half. Austin Clifton also registered a goal and an assist, while Parker Anderson dished out two assists.

"It was great to get our first win," said Senior High coach Matt Stengl. "We have been playing stronger these past few games, so it was nice being able to click on all cylinders today."

Fargo South 2,

GF Central 0

FARGO—Abadalazizi Lubungo scored a pair of first-half goals to lead Fargo South past Grand Forks Central at home Tuesday.

The Bruins outshot Central 11-3. Jackson Carr posted nine saves in net for the 2-5-6 Knights.

"South is a fast, athletic team," said GF Central coach George DuBois. "We spent so much time trying to defend their speed that we couldn't generate a lot of offense."

GF Red River 1,

WF Sheyenne 1

Grand Forks Red River and West Fargo Sheyenne played to a draw at Cushman Field on Tuesday.

Luke LaMoine opened the scoring for Red River with a header in the 21st minute off a set piece from Alex Carpenter. The Mustangs knotted the score 20 seconds into the second half with a goal from Hussein Mohamed.

"We played really well," said Red River coach Luke Glasoe. "We've had some guys out with injuries, so we had some guys step up and play well."

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wahpeton 3,

GF Central 0

WAHPETON—Wahpeton's Tylee Irwin had 16 kills in the Huskies' 25-19, 25-20, 28-26 home victory over Grand Forks Central on Tuesday.

Maddie Krause paced the Huskies with 31 assists. The Knights were led by Chloe Woinarowicz, Sadie McGee and Korri Gust, each with five kills.

GF Red River 3,

Fargo Davies 1

FARGO—Kenzee Langlie paced Fargo Davies with 33 assists to lead the Eagles to a 25-19, 16-25, 25-20, 26-24 win Tuesday.

Elise Schumacher was the kill leader for the Eagles with 13, while Kylee Bergantine had 10 kills and three blocks. Red River was led by Maggie Steffen, who notched 15 kills, one block, two aces and 29 digs. Maddie Anderson also chipped in with 14 kills.

The Roughriders picked up their first loss in conference play and fall to 6-1.

Sacred Heart 3,

Red Lake Co. Central 0

Molly Hanson had five aces and 31 assists to lead Sacred Heart to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 win over Red Lake County Central at home Tuesday.

Three Eagles had 10 or more kills. Jessica Remer and Maddi Mitzel each had 12, while Kaitlyn Rudolph had 11.

"We really had to keep our pace and run a quicker offence," said Sacred Heart coach Emily Vonasek. "Ultimately, we passed well and created offensive opportunities for ourselves."

The Eagles improve to 8-3.

GIRLS TENNIS

Senior High drops two

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn.—East Grand Forks Senior High dropped a pair of duals against Park Rapids and host Thief River Falls on Tuesday.

Park Rapids defeated the Green Wave 5-2, while the Prowlers picked up the 6-1 win. Maggie Dietrich was the lone player to win in singles for the Green Wave..

"We actually hit the ball pretty well today," said Senior High coach Kyle Hanson. "Our girls liked the pace that the other teams hit with today."

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

EGF Senior High places fourth

BAGLEY, Minn.—East Grand Forks Senior High took fourth place in the girls team competition at the Bagley Invitational on Thursday.

Pelican Rapids won the meet with a score of 53. The Green Wave had a team total of 102 and were led by Marin Garrett, who finished in 13th with a time of 21:05.40. Cole Nowacki led the boys with a ninth-place finish, running the course in 17:43.30.

MEN'S HOCKEY

UND players honored

UND sophomore forward Brock Boeser and junior goaltender Cam Johnson were among the six players named to the 2016-17 NCHC Preseason All-Conference team by a vote of conference media.

Boeser, the reigning conference scoring champion, was the only unanimous selection to the team, while Johnson received 27 of a possible 30 votes. Denver sophomore forward Dylan Gambrell and senior defenseman Will Butcher, Omaha senior forward Austin Ortega, and Miami junior defenseman Louie Belpedio rounded out the team.

Boeser was named the NCHC Rookie of the Year last season after racking up a conference-leading 60 points in 42 games. That included 20 goals and 35 points in 24 NCHC games, both of which also led the conference. The Burnsville, Minn., native was named to the AHCA All-America West First Team, joining Ed Belfour (1986-87) and Kevin Maxwell (1978-79) as the only UND freshmen to earn All-America honors.

Johnson joined his teammate Boeser on the AHCA All-America Team, earning second-team accolades after going 24-4-2 with a 1.66 goals against average and school-record .935 save percentage in his first season as a starter. The Troy, Mich., native led the nation in winning percentage (.833) and amassed a school-record shutout streak of 298 minutes, 25 seconds, that was the second-longest in NCAA Division I men's hockey history.

Boeser, Johnson and the Fighting Hawks, the defending NCAA champions, open the 2016-17 season on Oct. 1 with an exhibition game against the University of Manitoba. UND will raise its eighth national championship banner in a pre-game ceremony.

Briefly

College football: Northland Community & Technical College defensive back Duane Barnes was named the MCAC Western Division Player of the Week. Barnes, a freshman from Mount Dora, Fla., had five tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown in Northland's 19-18 win at Minnesota West. The Pioneers are 4-0.