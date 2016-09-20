Pro Sports roundup: NFL, Boxing, MLB

Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler sustained a sprained right thumb in Monday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and his status is day-to-day, according to coach John Fox.

Fox said Tuesday that the injury won't require surgery. He said Cutler will undergo rehab. Cutler is scheduled to undergo more tests on Tuesday to determine the severity.

Chicago also lost outside linebacker Lamarr Houston to a potentially season-ending knee injury in the contest while inside linebacker Danny Trevathan injured a thumb that will require surgery, although he might not be finished for the season.

Cutler injured his thumb in the season opener against the Houston Texans and said he aggravated it early in Monday's game and had trouble gripping the football. If Cutler is unable to play, journeyman Brian Hoyer would start Sunday's road game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bears also released fullback Paul Lasike, one day after he rushed for 2 yards on his lone carry of his NFL career.

--Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson will appeal a 10-game suspension during Philadelphia's Week 4 bye.

Johnson is permitted to play during the appeals process, including the first two games, and Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Johnson was previously banned four games in 2014 for what he said was "foolishly" ingesting a banned prescription drug.

--New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick reminded the media he is not a doctor.

Belichick is in his third day of redirecting questions about what the Patriots will do at quarterback Thursday night against the Houston Texans after Jimmy Garoppolo, starting in place of suspended Tom Brady, left the Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins with a shoulder injury. Garoppolo did not practice fully Tuesday, but was listed as a limited participant. He was not present at the start of practice with media present.

Rookie third-round pick Jacoby Brissett, drafted 91st overall in April, is likely to start against the Texans.

-- San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick said on Tuesday that he has received death threats regarding his actions during the playing of the national anthem.

"If something like that were to happen, you've proved my point," said Kaepernick, who said he received the threats through several avenues. "It'll be loud and clear why it happened."

Kaepernick started his protest in the preseason by sitting down during the national anthem. He has since kneeled during the anthem in protest of what he calls racial inequalities and injustices taking place in America, including police-related violence.

BOXING

Floyd Mayweather said he gave it his best shot.

Conor McGregor said he'd be more than happy to fight Mayweather if the undefeated boxer could come up with the money.

The fight always seemed like a long shot and on Tuesday, the idea of the two squaring off had died.

"I tried to make the fight happen between me and Conor McGregor," Mayweather told Fight Hype over the weekend. "We wasn't able to make the fight happen, so we must move on."

According to multiple reports, it's unclear just how serious Mayweather was when talking about fighting McGregor.

One of the main stumbling blocks is that the 28-year-old McGregor is still under contract to the UFC and Dana White has said he never heard from McGregor's camp about making the fight happen.

MLB

On his second day in instructional league camp, Tim Tebow had the No. 1-selling jersey on MLB.com.

The uniform top, with T-E-B-O-W stitched on the back above the No. 15, is available from Majestic, which signed Tebow to a separate marketing deal when the New York Mets agreed to a $100,000 minor-league deal with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner.

A similar t-shirt, made to look like a jersey with name and number on the back, was second only to the Chicago Cubs National League Central champions t-shirt in MLB.com sales.

Tebow's jersey sells for $119.99 and the t-shirt goes for $29.99.

Cubs MVP candidate Kris Bryant is second in jersey sales, per MLB.com.