PREP TENNIS: Moving up and on

Grand Forks Central's Gary Wu serves in his doubles match against Grand Forks Red River on Tuesday at University Park. Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald

It took an injury to Jake Kuhlman for Kaden Johnson to move up to the top spot in the Grand Forks Red River boys tennis lineup. The freshman made the most of the opportunity.

Johnson rallied to beat Grand Forks Central's James Votava 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, helping Red River to a 6-3 win against the Knights on Tuesday.

"I knew playing up would be harder,'' Johnson said. "I've played James before and he's a great player. I was kind of nervous, but you have to play through it.

"I was looking forward to a chance to play against older and better kids (at No. 1 singles). It was a challenge.''

Kuhlman and Kaden Johnson teamed to win at No. 1 doubles. The Riders also got doubles wins from the Daniel Pierce-Prem Thakker and Simon Murphy-Jack Lindgren doubles teams. Along with a Stefan Curic win at No. 6 singles, Red River jumped to a 4-0 lead.

But with Kuhlman unable to play singles because of a back injury, all of Red River's singles players played up one spot from their usual position in the lineup. After the 4-0 lead, the Riders lost the first set in all five singles matches. Jack Lindgren clinched the dual win with a victory at No. 5 singles, followed by Johnson's victory.

"That's huge, not having Jake in the lineup,'' Red River coach Greg LaDouceur said. "Jake is a guaranteed win. Everybody else can relax a little. Moving everybody up puts a little more pressure on the kids. And Central is very good up and down its lineup.

"We were starting to wonder where (the fifth win) was going to come from.''

Having Kuhlman and Pierce, who also is recovering from an injury, help get wins in doubles "also was huge for us,'' LaDouceur said. "Those wins changed the dynamics of the dual.''

Central received wins from Gary Wu, Kyle Stauss and Noah Cieklinski at the second through fourth singles positions. The Knights were trying to beat Red River for the first time since 1997.

"Our goal is to get two out of three wins in doubles,'' Central coach Max Weisser said. "If you can't do that, you're in a big hole. But we won the first set at five straight singles matches. That's a testament to our kids, knowing they had to win all five. They're grinders. But Red River is tough.''

Red River improved to 8-0, while Central dropped to 6-2.