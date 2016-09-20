Mayweather-McGregor fight isn't going to happen

Floyd Mayweather said he gave it his best shot.

Conor McGregor said he'd be more than happy to fight Mayweather if the undefeated boxer could come up with the money.

The fight always seemed like a long shot and on Tuesday, Sept. 20, the idea of the two squaring off had died.

"I tried to make the fight happen between me and Conor McGregor," Mayweather told Fight Hype over the weekend. "We wasn't able to make the fight happen, so we must move on."

According to multiple reports, it's unclear just how serious Mayweather was when talking about fighting McGregor.

One of the main stumbling blocks is that the 28-year-old McGregor is still under contract to the UFC and Dana White has said he never heard from McGregor's camp about making the fight happen.

And Mayweather, the five-time champion, has been out of the fight game for a year, having retired in September.

There were negotiations on how to split the proceeds, with each fighter demanding that they should receive the majority of purse.