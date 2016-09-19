GGF NOTEBOOK: Business as usual after Central ends skid

Grand Forks Central’s Matt Miranda hauls in a 37-yard touchdown pass last week at Fargo North as North's Jaden McGregor defends. Lael Schmidt/for the Herald

Practice was business as usual Monday for Grand Forks Central—the first day the Knights were back on the football field since snapping a 19-game losing streak.

The Knights beat Fargo North 29-0 on Friday in Fargo to end the winless streak that dated back to early in the 2014 season.

"It was a typical Monday practice,'' Central coach Bill Lorenz said. "We throw a lot at the kids on Mondays getting ready for the next game. We told the kids Friday that they had 24 hours to enjoy the win, then it was time to look ahead.''

Central, 1-3 overall, is 1-1 in Class AAA East Region play. The win came a week after Central lost 30-6 to Grand Forks Red River, a game in which the Knights weren't happy with their execution. Lorenz said Central was sharp in the win against North.

Now the question is if Central can build on that win and make a run at a playoff berth. Central will try for two straight wins when it hosts Devils Lake at 7 p.m. Friday.

"We'll challenge the kids,'' Lorenz said. "Are we satisfied with the one win, getting the monkey (of the losing streak) off our backs? Or do we want to build on this, to work, get better and start a different streak.''

Putting the losing streak behind the program should be a positive, Lorenz said.

"I'm sure it was something our kids heard about,'' Lorenz said. "It wears on everybody.''

GF tennis teams to meet

The condition of Jake Kuhlman's back could be a big factor in today's Grand Forks Central-Red River boys tennis dual at 3:30 p.m. at University Park.

Red River leads the Eastern Dakota Conference with a 7-0 mark. Grand Forks Central is tied for second with Fargo South, both at 6-1.

Kuhlman, unbeaten at No. 1 singles for Red River, is a question mark after pulling a muscle in his back in a match last week. "I don't know if Jake will be playing,'' Red River coach Greg LaDouceur said. "If he can't play, that changes things dramatically.

"If we go in with everybody in the regular spots, I think we match up well with Central. If he can't play, everybody moves up one spot in the lineup and has to elevate his game.''

In duals, Red River has lost only two matches, is unbeaten in doubles and regulars Kuhlman, Kaden Johnson, Simon Murphy and Prem Thakker are unbeaten in singles.

Three Central singles regulars—Kyle Stauss, Noah Cieklinski and Logan Sandberg—are unbeaten in duals.

"At the beginning of the year, we knew we'd be strong in the middle of our lineup,'' Knights coach Max Weisser said. "We didn't know what we had at the top or the bottom of our lineup. We've won with our depth, with everybody contributing some wins.''

Whalen excels in goal

There is balance in the offense for the 5-1-2 East Grand Forks Senior High girls soccer team. Eleven players have goals, led by Kora Jordheim with seven and Brynn Hillman with five.

While points have come from a variety of sources, the one constant has been the last line of defense, Mckenzie Whalen in goal. The junior has allowed more than one goal in only one of the eight games she's played. Whalen has four solo shutouts and an .877 save percentage..

"Mckenzie is doing a phenomenal job,'' Green Wave coach Jessica Bina said.

Whalen is also a standout hockey goalie. While the position name is the same, the execution in goal in the two sports isn't.

"It's completely different,'' Bina said. "The angle of the shots are different. The net is different, so much bigger in soccer. The form, the technique, of the goalies are completely different in the two sports.

"The one thing that is similar is the hand-eye coordination, the reaction time. Mckenzie does well in both sports because of the type of person she is. She puts everything into it. She's very coachable. And she's a good athlete.''