COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UND looking for a faster start

Sophomore running back John Santiago attempts to push through USD's Tyson Graham (8) and Jacob Warner in the first half of Saturday's Potato Bowl at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

As excited as UND football fans were after Saturday's double-overtime win over South Dakota, the home fans were just as passionate at halftime when the Fighting Hawks were losing 27-14.

For the second straight week, a big play before halftime put UND in a hole.

On Monday, at UND's weekly press conference at the High Performance Center, Fighting Hawks coach Bubba Schweigert and his team said they know they have to avoid playing catch-up this Saturday in the Big Sky Conference opener at Montana State.

"How do we avoid those lulls?" Schweigert said. "One side of the ball has to do something. Our defense needs to get a turnover or our offense needs a first down. On Saturday, all three phases of the game contributed to our lull.

"We love our physical effort, but we have some mental assignment issues we have to take care of to become a more consistent football team."

After taking a 14-6 lead, South Dakota scored 28 unanswered points to take a 34-14 lead on the first drive of the second half.

"It all starts with our mentality in practice," said UND linebacker Connor O'Brien, who leads the team with 26 tackles. "We have to have the right mindset all the way through practice. We've had some good finishes, but we have to start games off like that."

On the season, UND has 314 total offensive yards in the first half through three games and 637 yards of offense in the second half.

"We have to play hard all four quarters," UND running back Brady Oliveira said. "We can't start slow."

UND quarterback Keaton Studsrud's statistics fall in line with the Fighting Hawks' first-half lulls.

In the Potato Bowl win last Saturday, Studsrud put together his best drive of the game in the fourth quarter when he had a 37-yard run to set up a short Reid Taubenheim field goal to bring UND within a touchdown.

"I think he's just got to play better," Schweigert said. "He played very well in the second half two weeks ago and very well in the fourth quarter last week. Maybe he's pressing too much early in the game. We don't need that from him, though. We just need him to give us a solid game."

Harris wins weekly honor

UND junior cornerback Deion Harris was named the Big Sky Conference defensive player of the week after returning an interception 33 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 47-44 double-overtime win against South Dakota.

Harris, who added three tackles, scored on a defensive touchdown for the second-straight week.

UND already has had two players honored as the defensive player of the week by the Big Sky. UND safety Cole Reyes was honored after Week 1.