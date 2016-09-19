FARGO — While Carson Wentz will be performing on prime time television Monday night (Sept. 19), ESPN will be doing live cut-ins at a Fargo bar during its telecast of the Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears National Football League game.

Video Arts Studio of Fargo has been hired by ESPN to broadcast live cut-ins from Frank's Lounge, 2640 52nd Ave. S. in Fargo. The lounge is encouraging visitors to wear Carson Wentz-related jerseys.

Wentz, the former North Dakota State standout from Bismarck, N.D., is a Philadelphia Eagles' rookie who will be the starting quarterback for the second straight game. Wentz, the No. 2 overall pick of last spring's NFL Draft, completed 22 of 37 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 29-10 season-opening victory over Cleveland.