Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) is injured during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday night. The Vikings defeated the Packers 17-14. Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Monday that running back Adrian Peterson, injured Sunday against Green Bay, has a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Zimmer did not rule out that Peterson might be able to play Sunday at Carolina.

“We’re going through the evaluation process,” Zimmer said. “Figuring out what the next (step is).”

Peterson was lost for the game late in the third quarter in the 17-14 win over the Packers in the first regular-season game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“His heel got kind of planted and the guy hit him from the side a little bit,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer said Peterson is continuing to get medical opinions.

The Vikings already have lost quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for the season with a knee injury, although he has been replaced by a veteran starter in Sam Bradford, acquired Sept. 3 from Philadelphia. Zimmer does not believe Peterson’s injury could affect the team mentally.

“I think this is a pretty resilient football team,” Zimmer said. “I think they’re tough, determined.”

It sometimes can take a few months to recover from a torn meniscus, but running backs have been able to play before after suffering the injury. Chris Johnson gained 1,077 yards for Tennessee in 2013, and then revealed his had played much of that season with a torn meniscus.

Possible replacements for Peterson are reserve running backs Matt Asiata and Jerick McKinnon.

“I have a lot of confidence in those two guys,” Zimmer said.

Asiata and McKinnon filled in for Peterson when he missed the final 15 games in 2014 because of a child-abuse incident. Asiata said that experience could help him again in possibly replacing Peterson.

“Obviously, it helps me a lot just to go in there and I think the coaches trust me to put me in that situation,” Asiata said.