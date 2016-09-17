DRIVE CHART: UND 47, South Dakota 44, 2OT

USD: Miles Bergner 35 field goal, 8:47.

Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard, :58.

Key plays: South Dakota takes advantage of good field position after a John Santiago fumble.

USD 3, UND 0

UND: Cole Reyes 33 interception return (Reid Taubenheim kick), :30.

Key plays: Reyes steps in front of a Chris Streveler pass to give UND's defense a score for the third straight week.

UND 7, USD 3

Second quarter

USD: Bergner 50 field goal, 12:24.

Drive: 10 plays, 34 yards, 3:01.

Key plays: Streveler rushed for 22 yards on the drive, including an 11-yard scamper.

UND 7, USD 6

UND: Travis Toivonen 11 pass from Keaton Studsrud (Taubenheim kick), 9:23.

Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:01.

Key plays: Studsrud hits Noah Wanzek for a 36-yard pass on the drive.

UND 14, USD 6

USD: Drew Potter 30 pass from Streveler (Bergner kick), 4:52.

Drive: 5 plays, 56 yards, :43.

Key plays: A 15-yard taunting penalty on UND's Torrey Hunt gives South Dakota good field position.

UND 14, USD 13

USD: Potter 1 pass from Streveler (Bergner kick), 2:41.

Drive: 4 plays, 30 yards, 1:24.

Key plays: USD's Danny Rambo intercepts Studsrud to give South Dakota good field position and a holding call on UND's Jake Disterhaupt helps the Coyotes convert a second-and-20.

USD 20, UND 14

UND: Riley Donovan 63 pass from Streveler (Bergner kick), :30.

Drive: 3 plays, 74 yards, :47.

Key plays: Donovan comes down with a 50-50 ball against UND defensive back Tyus Carter.

USD 27, UND 14

Third quarter

USD: Trevor Bouma 4 run (Bergner kick), 10:25.

Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 4:35.

Key plays: South Dakota converts a third-and-8 early in the drive and picks up a fourth-and-1 at the UND 40.

USD 34, UND 14

UND: Taubenheim 32 field goal, 2:46.

Drive: 9 plays, 59 yards, 7:05.

Key plays: Santiago runs for 38 yards to get UND to the South Dakota 18.

USD 34, UND 17

Fourth quarter

UND: Santiago 7 pass from Studsrud, 11:33.

Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards, 3:27.

Key plays: Studsrud runs for 13 yards and hits Luke Stanley for a 28-yard pickup.

USD 34, UND 24

UND: Taubenheim 28 field goal, 5:03.

Drive: 10 plays, 56 yards, 3:08.

Key plays: Studsrud runs for 37 yards to the South Dakota 16.

USD 34, UND 27

UND: Deion Harris 33 interception return (Taubenheim kick), 3:28.

Key plays: On third -and-10, Harris steps in front of a Coyotes receiver for the interception. He returns it for his second touchdown in two weeks.

USD 34, UND 34

First overtime

UND: Santiago 25 run (Taubenheim kick).

Drive: 1 play, 25 yards.

Key plays: On the first play of overtime, Santiago bounces it outside for the score.

UND 41, USD 34

USD: Shamar Jackson 25 pass from Streveler (Bergner kick).

Drive: 1 play, 25 yards.

Key plays: South Dakota answers on its first play of overtime with Streveler finding Jackson down the middle.

UND 41, USD 41

Second overtime

USD: Bergner 37 field goal.

Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards.

Key plays: Brian Labat hurries Streveler and forces an incompletion on third-and-5.

USD 44, UND 41

UND: Studsrud 1 run.

Drive: 5 plays, 25 yards.

Key plays: Studsrud hits Stanley for a 17-yard pickup on second-and-10. Santiago moves it down to the 1 on the next play.

UND 47, USD 44

Team statistics

UND USD

First downs 18 23

Rushes-yards 44-214 52-188

Yards passing 177 215

Passes 12-25-1 16-29-2

Total yards 391 403

Punts-avg. 5-40.2 7-41.7

Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-1

Sacked-yards lost 0-0 2-11

Penalties-yards 5-50 9-75

Possession time 31:36 28:24

Individual statistics

USD

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Bouma 25 95 17 1

Streveler 19 90 22 0

Simmons 3 11 9 0

Frederick 4 (-2) 0 0

Carpenter 1 (-2) 0 0

Team totals 52 205 22 1

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Donovan 4 103 63 1

Jackson 4 56 25 1

Bouma 3 9 10 0

Potter 2 31 30 2

Hale 1 10 10 0

Simmons 1 5 5 0

Baker 1 1 1 0

Team totals 16 215 63 4

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Streveler 16 29 215 2 4

Team totals 16 29 215 2 4

Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

Warner 6-3-9, Harris 5-4-9, Coker 2-6-8, Graham 3-4-7, Litrenta 3-3-6, Rambo 4-1-5, Mertlik 2-3-5, Bredl 0-5-5, Maag 2-2-4, Greenfield 2-0-2, O'Farrell 1-1-2, Hill 1-1-2, Moreland 1-1-2, Leohr 0-2-2, Gray 1-0-1, Lewis 1-0-1, Colpitts 1-0-1, Potter 0-1-1, Gray 0-1-1, Lambert 0-1-1, Streveler 0-1-1.

Sacks: Coker, Greenfield

Interceptions: Rambo

UND

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Santiago 22 140 38 1

Studsrud 13 48 37 1

Oliveira 6 32 13 0

Nevermann 1 (-2) 0 0

Team totals 44 242 38 2

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Stanley 5 64 28 0

Wanzek 2 73 37 0

Toivonen 2 21 11 1

Santiago 1 7 7 1

Fiedler 1 6 6 0

Cloyd 1 6 6 0

Team totals 12 177 37 2

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Studsrud 12 25 177 1 2

Team totals 12 25 177 1 2

Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

O'Brien 2-10-12, Bakker 5-4-9, N. Johnson 1-7-8, Reyes 5-2-7, J. Johnson 3-3-6, Rodgers 1-5-6, Bennett 0-6-6, Palmborg 1-4-5, Harris 0-5-5, Dranka 2-2-4, Labat 2-2-4, Lawrence 2-2-4, Greely 0-4-4, D. Harris 2-1-3, Flowers 1-2-3, Gordon 1-1-2, Hunt 0-2-2, Wilson 0-2-2, Rich 0-2-2, Carrothers 0-2-2, Carr 1-0-1, Disterhaupt 1-0-1, Hanson 0-1-1, Reed 0-1-1, Holmen 0-1-1, Schmitz 0-1-1.

Sacks: Lawrence

Interceptions: Harris, Reyes