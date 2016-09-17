Search
UND FOOTBALL: Fighting Hawks complete comeback, beat South Dakota in double overtime

    DRIVE CHART: UND 47, South Dakota 44, 2OT

    By Brad Elliott Schlossman Today at 10:48 p.m.

    UND 47, South Dakota 44, 2OT

    USD 3 24 7 0 7 3-44

    UND 7 7 3 17 7 6-47

    First quarter

    USD: Miles Bergner 35 field goal, 8:47.

    Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard, :58.

    Key plays: South Dakota takes advantage of good field position after a John Santiago fumble.

    USD 3, UND 0

    UND: Cole Reyes 33 interception return (Reid Taubenheim kick), :30.

    Key plays: Reyes steps in front of a Chris Streveler pass to give UND's defense a score for the third straight week.

    UND 7, USD 3

    Second quarter

    USD: Bergner 50 field goal, 12:24.

    Drive: 10 plays, 34 yards, 3:01.

    Key plays: Streveler rushed for 22 yards on the drive, including an 11-yard scamper.

    UND 7, USD 6

    UND: Travis Toivonen 11 pass from Keaton Studsrud (Taubenheim kick), 9:23.

    Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:01.

    Key plays: Studsrud hits Noah Wanzek for a 36-yard pass on the drive.

    UND 14, USD 6

    USD: Drew Potter 30 pass from Streveler (Bergner kick), 4:52.

    Drive: 5 plays, 56 yards, :43.

    Key plays: A 15-yard taunting penalty on UND's Torrey Hunt gives South Dakota good field position.

    UND 14, USD 13

    USD: Potter 1 pass from Streveler (Bergner kick), 2:41.

    Drive: 4 plays, 30 yards, 1:24.

    Key plays: USD's Danny Rambo intercepts Studsrud to give South Dakota good field position and a holding call on UND's Jake Disterhaupt helps the Coyotes convert a second-and-20.

    USD 20, UND 14

    UND: Riley Donovan 63 pass from Streveler (Bergner kick), :30.

    Drive: 3 plays, 74 yards, :47.

    Key plays: Donovan comes down with a 50-50 ball against UND defensive back Tyus Carter.

    USD 27, UND 14

    Third quarter

    USD: Trevor Bouma 4 run (Bergner kick), 10:25.

    Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 4:35.

    Key plays: South Dakota converts a third-and-8 early in the drive and picks up a fourth-and-1 at the UND 40.

    USD 34, UND 14

    UND: Taubenheim 32 field goal, 2:46.

    Drive: 9 plays, 59 yards, 7:05.

    Key plays: Santiago runs for 38 yards to get UND to the South Dakota 18.

    USD 34, UND 17

    Fourth quarter

    UND: Santiago 7 pass from Studsrud, 11:33.

    Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards, 3:27.

    Key plays: Studsrud runs for 13 yards and hits Luke Stanley for a 28-yard pickup.

    USD 34, UND 24

    UND: Taubenheim 28 field goal, 5:03.

    Drive: 10 plays, 56 yards, 3:08.

    Key plays: Studsrud runs for 37 yards to the South Dakota 16.

    USD 34, UND 27

    UND: Deion Harris 33 interception return (Taubenheim kick), 3:28.

    Key plays: On third -and-10, Harris steps in front of a Coyotes receiver for the interception. He returns it for his second touchdown in two weeks.

    USD 34, UND 34

    First overtime

    UND: Santiago 25 run (Taubenheim kick).

    Drive: 1 play, 25 yards.

    Key plays: On the first play of overtime, Santiago bounces it outside for the score.

    UND 41, USD 34

    USD: Shamar Jackson 25 pass from Streveler (Bergner kick).

    Drive: 1 play, 25 yards.

    Key plays: South Dakota answers on its first play of overtime with Streveler finding Jackson down the middle.

    UND 41, USD 41

    Second overtime

    USD: Bergner 37 field goal.

    Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards.

    Key plays: Brian Labat hurries Streveler and forces an incompletion on third-and-5.

    USD 44, UND 41

    UND: Studsrud 1 run.

    Drive: 5 plays, 25 yards.

    Key plays: Studsrud hits Stanley for a 17-yard pickup on second-and-10. Santiago moves it down to the 1 on the next play.

    UND 47, USD 44

    Team statistics

    UND USD

    First downs 18 23

    Rushes-yards 44-214 52-188

    Yards passing 177 215

    Passes 12-25-1 16-29-2

    Total yards 391 403

    Punts-avg. 5-40.2 7-41.7

    Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-1

    Sacked-yards lost 0-0 2-11

    Penalties-yards 5-50 9-75

    Possession time 31:36 28:24

    Individual statistics

    USD

    Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

    Bouma 25 95 17 1

    Streveler 19 90 22 0

    Simmons 3 11 9 0

    Frederick 4 (-2) 0 0

    Carpenter 1 (-2) 0 0

    Team totals 52 205 22 1

    Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

    Donovan 4 103 63 1

    Jackson 4 56 25 1

    Bouma 3 9 10 0

    Potter 2 31 30 2

    Hale 1 10 10 0

    Simmons 1 5 5 0

    Baker 1 1 1 0

    Team totals 16 215 63 4

    Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

    Streveler 16 29 215 2 4

    Team totals 16 29 215 2 4

    Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

    Warner 6-3-9, Harris 5-4-9, Coker 2-6-8, Graham 3-4-7, Litrenta 3-3-6, Rambo 4-1-5, Mertlik 2-3-5, Bredl 0-5-5, Maag 2-2-4, Greenfield 2-0-2, O'Farrell 1-1-2, Hill 1-1-2, Moreland 1-1-2, Leohr 0-2-2, Gray 1-0-1, Lewis 1-0-1, Colpitts 1-0-1, Potter 0-1-1, Gray 0-1-1, Lambert 0-1-1, Streveler 0-1-1.

    Sacks: Coker, Greenfield

    Interceptions: Rambo

    UND

    Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

    Santiago 22 140 38 1

    Studsrud 13 48 37 1

    Oliveira 6 32 13 0

    Nevermann 1 (-2) 0 0

    Team totals 44 242 38 2

    Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

    Stanley 5 64 28 0

    Wanzek 2 73 37 0

    Toivonen 2 21 11 1

    Santiago 1 7 7 1

    Fiedler 1 6 6 0

    Cloyd 1 6 6 0

    Team totals 12 177 37 2

    Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

    Studsrud 12 25 177 1 2

    Team totals 12 25 177 1 2

    Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

    O'Brien 2-10-12, Bakker 5-4-9, N. Johnson 1-7-8, Reyes 5-2-7, J. Johnson 3-3-6, Rodgers 1-5-6, Bennett 0-6-6, Palmborg 1-4-5, Harris 0-5-5, Dranka 2-2-4, Labat 2-2-4, Lawrence 2-2-4, Greely 0-4-4, D. Harris 2-1-3, Flowers 1-2-3, Gordon 1-1-2, Hunt 0-2-2, Wilson 0-2-2, Rich 0-2-2, Carrothers 0-2-2, Carr 1-0-1, Disterhaupt 1-0-1, Hanson 0-1-1, Reed 0-1-1, Holmen 0-1-1, Schmitz 0-1-1.

    Sacks: Lawrence

    Interceptions: Harris, Reyes

    Brad Elliott Schlossman

    Schlossman is in his 12th year covering college hockey for the Herald. In 2016, he was named the top beat writer in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors. He has voted in the national college hockey poll since 2007 and has served as a member of the Hobey Baker and Patty Kazmaier Award committees.

    BSchlossman@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1129
