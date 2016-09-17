DRIVE CHART: UND 47, South Dakota 44, 2OT
UND 47, South Dakota 44, 2OT
USD 3 24 7 0 7 3-44
UND 7 7 3 17 7 6-47
First quarter
USD: Miles Bergner 35 field goal, 8:47.
Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard, :58.
Key plays: South Dakota takes advantage of good field position after a John Santiago fumble.
USD 3, UND 0
UND: Cole Reyes 33 interception return (Reid Taubenheim kick), :30.
Key plays: Reyes steps in front of a Chris Streveler pass to give UND's defense a score for the third straight week.
UND 7, USD 3
Second quarter
USD: Bergner 50 field goal, 12:24.
Drive: 10 plays, 34 yards, 3:01.
Key plays: Streveler rushed for 22 yards on the drive, including an 11-yard scamper.
UND 7, USD 6
UND: Travis Toivonen 11 pass from Keaton Studsrud (Taubenheim kick), 9:23.
Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:01.
Key plays: Studsrud hits Noah Wanzek for a 36-yard pass on the drive.
UND 14, USD 6
USD: Drew Potter 30 pass from Streveler (Bergner kick), 4:52.
Drive: 5 plays, 56 yards, :43.
Key plays: A 15-yard taunting penalty on UND's Torrey Hunt gives South Dakota good field position.
UND 14, USD 13
USD: Potter 1 pass from Streveler (Bergner kick), 2:41.
Drive: 4 plays, 30 yards, 1:24.
Key plays: USD's Danny Rambo intercepts Studsrud to give South Dakota good field position and a holding call on UND's Jake Disterhaupt helps the Coyotes convert a second-and-20.
USD 20, UND 14
UND: Riley Donovan 63 pass from Streveler (Bergner kick), :30.
Drive: 3 plays, 74 yards, :47.
Key plays: Donovan comes down with a 50-50 ball against UND defensive back Tyus Carter.
USD 27, UND 14
Third quarter
USD: Trevor Bouma 4 run (Bergner kick), 10:25.
Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 4:35.
Key plays: South Dakota converts a third-and-8 early in the drive and picks up a fourth-and-1 at the UND 40.
USD 34, UND 14
UND: Taubenheim 32 field goal, 2:46.
Drive: 9 plays, 59 yards, 7:05.
Key plays: Santiago runs for 38 yards to get UND to the South Dakota 18.
USD 34, UND 17
Fourth quarter
UND: Santiago 7 pass from Studsrud, 11:33.
Drive: 8 plays, 62 yards, 3:27.
Key plays: Studsrud runs for 13 yards and hits Luke Stanley for a 28-yard pickup.
USD 34, UND 24
UND: Taubenheim 28 field goal, 5:03.
Drive: 10 plays, 56 yards, 3:08.
Key plays: Studsrud runs for 37 yards to the South Dakota 16.
USD 34, UND 27
UND: Deion Harris 33 interception return (Taubenheim kick), 3:28.
Key plays: On third -and-10, Harris steps in front of a Coyotes receiver for the interception. He returns it for his second touchdown in two weeks.
USD 34, UND 34
First overtime
UND: Santiago 25 run (Taubenheim kick).
Drive: 1 play, 25 yards.
Key plays: On the first play of overtime, Santiago bounces it outside for the score.
UND 41, USD 34
USD: Shamar Jackson 25 pass from Streveler (Bergner kick).
Drive: 1 play, 25 yards.
Key plays: South Dakota answers on its first play of overtime with Streveler finding Jackson down the middle.
UND 41, USD 41
Second overtime
USD: Bergner 37 field goal.
Drive: 4 plays, 5 yards.
Key plays: Brian Labat hurries Streveler and forces an incompletion on third-and-5.
USD 44, UND 41
UND: Studsrud 1 run.
Drive: 5 plays, 25 yards.
Key plays: Studsrud hits Stanley for a 17-yard pickup on second-and-10. Santiago moves it down to the 1 on the next play.
UND 47, USD 44
Team statistics
UND USD
First downs 18 23
Rushes-yards 44-214 52-188
Yards passing 177 215
Passes 12-25-1 16-29-2
Total yards 391 403
Punts-avg. 5-40.2 7-41.7
Fumbles-lost 0-0 3-1
Sacked-yards lost 0-0 2-11
Penalties-yards 5-50 9-75
Possession time 31:36 28:24
Individual statistics
USD
Rushing No. Yds. Long TD
Bouma 25 95 17 1
Streveler 19 90 22 0
Simmons 3 11 9 0
Frederick 4 (-2) 0 0
Carpenter 1 (-2) 0 0
Team totals 52 205 22 1
Receiving No. Yds. Long TD
Donovan 4 103 63 1
Jackson 4 56 25 1
Bouma 3 9 10 0
Potter 2 31 30 2
Hale 1 10 10 0
Simmons 1 5 5 0
Baker 1 1 1 0
Team totals 16 215 63 4
Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD
Streveler 16 29 215 2 4
Team totals 16 29 215 2 4
Tackles (solo-assisted-total)
Warner 6-3-9, Harris 5-4-9, Coker 2-6-8, Graham 3-4-7, Litrenta 3-3-6, Rambo 4-1-5, Mertlik 2-3-5, Bredl 0-5-5, Maag 2-2-4, Greenfield 2-0-2, O'Farrell 1-1-2, Hill 1-1-2, Moreland 1-1-2, Leohr 0-2-2, Gray 1-0-1, Lewis 1-0-1, Colpitts 1-0-1, Potter 0-1-1, Gray 0-1-1, Lambert 0-1-1, Streveler 0-1-1.
Sacks: Coker, Greenfield
Interceptions: Rambo
UND
Rushing No. Yds. Long TD
Santiago 22 140 38 1
Studsrud 13 48 37 1
Oliveira 6 32 13 0
Nevermann 1 (-2) 0 0
Team totals 44 242 38 2
Receiving No. Yds. Long TD
Stanley 5 64 28 0
Wanzek 2 73 37 0
Toivonen 2 21 11 1
Santiago 1 7 7 1
Fiedler 1 6 6 0
Cloyd 1 6 6 0
Team totals 12 177 37 2
Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD
Studsrud 12 25 177 1 2
Team totals 12 25 177 1 2
Tackles (solo-assisted-total)
O'Brien 2-10-12, Bakker 5-4-9, N. Johnson 1-7-8, Reyes 5-2-7, J. Johnson 3-3-6, Rodgers 1-5-6, Bennett 0-6-6, Palmborg 1-4-5, Harris 0-5-5, Dranka 2-2-4, Labat 2-2-4, Lawrence 2-2-4, Greely 0-4-4, D. Harris 2-1-3, Flowers 1-2-3, Gordon 1-1-2, Hunt 0-2-2, Wilson 0-2-2, Rich 0-2-2, Carrothers 0-2-2, Carr 1-0-1, Disterhaupt 1-0-1, Hanson 0-1-1, Reed 0-1-1, Holmen 0-1-1, Schmitz 0-1-1.
Sacks: Lawrence
Interceptions: Harris, Reyes